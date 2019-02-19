Dodging maintenance? Here’s how to get your hands on your ex’s pension fund money

Any parent can approach the maintenance court to ask for an order against the defaulting parent’s retirement fund.

However, Oupa Segalwe, acting spokesperson for the Public Protector’s office, says for a parent to claim maintenance from the other parent’s retirement fund, the fund member must ideally have left their employment and their pension or provident fund and must be due to receive a payment from their fund.

This may be if the member resigns, retires, is retrenched or dismissed.

In this case the policeman was with SAPS for more than 12 years before he was dismissed. Despite a maintenance court order to pay towards his children’s upkeep and doing casual jobs, the father still failed to pay maintenance.

Segalwe says if the defaulting parent is still employed, the party seeking maintenance should obtain a garnishee order in terms of which the defaulter’s employer will deduct the maintenance from their salary and pay it to the children’s guardian.

If the parent is self-employed, an order for the attachment of their bank account can be issued. Other options include warrants of execution against their properties to be attached and sold in execution to cover a portion or all the arrears owed, he says.

However, Naleen Jeram, a legal manager at Momentum Corporate and an adjunct professor at the UCT law faculty, says the law allows a private retirement fund to deduct a maintenance claim from a parent’s fund benefit while that parent is working and contributing to his or her retirement savings, even though the member is not yet entitled to a benefit from the fund.

Jeram says the Pension Funds Act and the Maintenance Act provide, for example, for a mother who does not receive maintenance from the father of the child or children under an existing maintenance order, to approach the maintenance court for an order against the father’s retirement fund to pay the outstanding amount.

He says maintenance orders can be made against pension funds, provident funds, preservation funds or retirement annuity funds.

Segalwe adds that the maintenance court usually grants such an attachment order when all other avenues to recover the arrear amounts have been exhausted and have been unsuccessful.

READ: Dad has more than R300,000 taken from pension fund for maintenance arrears

In the case of the policeman the maintenance court had granted an attachment order in September 2012 against the father’s pension held at GEPF for maintenance arrears of R40,000. The GEPF failed to pay despite continuous follow-ups from the maintenance court and the mother.

In September 2015, the court issued a new order, attaching the father’s pension for arrears of R72,000. Again, the GEPF failed to pay.

In November 2016, the mother obtained a further court order for the attachment of outstanding arrears of R104,000 plus R240,000 for future maintenance, totalling R344,000, and yet again the GEPF failed to pay.

Having exhausted all her remedies, last year the mother approached the Public Protector for assistance. The Public Protector intervened and raised the matter with GEPF and within five months, the GEPF paid out the monies, Segalwe says.