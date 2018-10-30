Neels Blom Writer at large
Business

SA poultry farmers must boost efficiency to compete, says US official

30 October 2018 - 18:42 Neels Blom
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

SA poultry farmers must raise their efficiency to compete, says Ted McKinney, undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs in the US agriculture department.

McKinney is in SA to lead an agricultural trade mission seeking to expand agricultural export opportunities in Southern Africa. He is accompanied by industry leaders from six US states and more than 30 US agribusinesses.

“This trade mission is part of the US [agriculture department’s] continuing effort to tap into new markets for US agricultural products,” said McKinney. “We are here to promote US products, but it is a two-way street. If trade does not benefit both parties, then it is not a good deal. Besides, trade creates jobs.”

The SA Poultry Association is now litigating to force the SA government to reimpose tariffs following new US tariffs on SA steel and aluminium.

Southern Africa is a net importer of farm products, most of which come from Europe, Asia and elsewhere in Africa. This presented an opportunity for the US to grow its market share and cultivate new customers for “high-quality, cost-competitive” US food and farm products, said McKinney.

SA’s trade relations with the US are complicated. An agreement with the US intended to preserve SA’s wider trade benefits under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) permits the US a quota of 65,000 tonnes of meat to be imported tariff-free into SA. The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) is, however, now litigating to force the SA government to reimpose tariffs following new US tariffs on SA steel and aluminium.

The new US tariffs are in breach of the agreement under Agoa, says Sapa.

McKinney told Business Day in an interview this week that Sapa’s litigation was unnecessary and it was unfair to say the US was dumping poultry in the country. Instead, he said, SA’s poultry farmers should become more efficient, suggesting that SA producers embrace technology, including new genetic strains, into their production.

Agri SA CEO Omri van Zyl disagrees with McKinney’s assessment of SA’s farmers, who he says are very good at what they do. “The US doesn’t understand the effect of the difference in scale between production in SA and the US. At the US’s volumes, it is easy to achieve economies of scale.”

Such inefficiencies as there were happened in the handling of products and in the bureaucracy managing food safety and quality, also with other products such as citrus, Van Zyl said on Tuesday. This was complicated by the compliance of SA’s food safety standards with European standards, which were different from that of the US, he said.

blomn@businesslive.co.za

US refuses to exempt SA from steel and aluminium duties

The government says SA's steel and aluminium pose no threat to American producers
Economy
5 days ago

US confirms it’s not using Agoa as leverage over land expropriation

Trade and industry minister says the African Growth and Opportunity Act is not an issue for the US, who just want ‘legal and constitutional’ ...
National
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Big Bird Trump hovers over SA

This should not be dismissed as an example of Trump’s skating on thin facts: to describe Cyril Ramaphosa as a racist who is stealing land because he ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Sapa wants to suspend US chicken import quota

This is in response to Donald Trump’s decision to include SA among countries subject to increased US tariffs on aluminium and steel exports
Business
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
SA poultry farmers must boost efficiency to ...
Business
2.
Disconnect between start-ups and big business ...
Business
3.
WATCH: The big changes that could derail your ...
Business
4.
Cash-flush Naspers to invest R4.6bn in SA’s tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.