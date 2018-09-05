National

US confirms it’s not using Agoa as leverage over land expropriation

Trade and industry minister says the African Growth and Opportunity Act is not an issue for the US, who just want ‘legal and constitutional’ resolution to land reform

05 September 2018 - 13:04 René Vollgraaff
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

US officials have made no link between SA’s plan to expropriate land without compensation and the country’s access to trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), trade and industry minister Rob Davies said.

One of the conditions for being eligible for Agoa, which favours 39 African nations by eliminating import levies on more than 7,000 products, is the protection of private property rights. Trade union Solidarity has warned that the ANC’s plan to change the constitution to allow expropriation without compensation, could jeopardise these benefits.

Officials from Davies’s department and the US Embassy met three times between June and August to discuss trade and the impact of steel and aluminium tariffs on SA’s duty-free benefits under Agoa, the minister said in a written response to a lawmaker’s question.

"In the few instances where the US raised the land issue, the DTI provided an update and explained the transparent and responsible approach that will be followed in decision making," Davies said "The embassy emphasised that the US government would not be taking sides but had an interest in seeing a legal and constitutional resolution of the issue."

US President Donald Trump weighed in on the South African land debate last month when he tweeted that he’d told secretary of state Mike Pompeo "to closely study the South African land and farm seizures".

Bloomberg

Rob Davies, 'don't be chicken over Agoa'

Poultry industry demands action against US imports
Business
1 month ago

SA warned Agoa eligibility under threat if land expropriation goes ahead

Trade union Solidarity raises flag over implications of expropriation without compensation for African nations’ trade deal with US
National
29 days ago

Which came first — the chicken or Trump’s tariffs?

SA and the US have been facing off over poultry imports for years, but the US is using withdrawal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act as a ...
Business
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cape Town’s dams recover to more than two-thirds ...
National
2.
Change the system, not the constitution, to do ...
National
3.
US confirms it’s not using Agoa as leverage over ...
National
4.
Debt Relief Bill adopted by trade and industry ...
National

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A selection of problems to think about before voting in 2019
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Big Bird Trump hovers over SA
Opinion / Editorials

Which came first — the chicken or Trump’s tariffs?
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.