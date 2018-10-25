South Africans have a chance to invest in cryptocurrency for the price of a takeaway meal

The initial coin offering (ICO) for Safcoin, an exclusive African cryptocurrency that aims to make digital currency investment easy and accessible for everyone in Africa, is ending on October 31 2018.

Safcoin tokens are available exclusively to South Africans during the ICO to give them an opportunity to invest in Safcoin during the lucrative start-up phase, before the remaining five million crypto-coins are listed on an African exchange. At the same time, tokens bought during the ICO will be migrated to coins for trading with African countries.

More than just a cryptocurrency

The lack of cryptocurrency knowledge in Africa meant many lost out on opportunities to invest in start-up currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum when the electronic money rush started in 2010. “If you had invested just $100 (R1,390) in Bitcoin back in 2010 you would now enjoy dividends of $75m (R1bn),” says Safcoin founder Neil Ferreira.

By only opening the ICO to South Africans, Safcoin hopes to raise awareness and education levels locally.

One currency for Africa

“Our goal is to see Safcoin become a widely accepted form of payment across the entire African online trading community. We want to boost African trade and simplify the cross-border payment processes between countries by eliminating red tape and bulky transaction processes,” says Ferreira.

He adds: “The Safcoin team is excited to see the fruition of the project and is working hard behind the scenes to make the cryptocurrency and the associated developments a success. Negotiations with investment partners in various African countries have been welcomed and they can’t wait for the Safcoin crypto and exchange to be opened for African trading and South Africans have their chance to own a full crypto-coin before the launch.”

Safcoin was launched as part of a larger movement to give impetus to a continent-wide digital currency, much like the euro but for Africa. With the increase in the use of Safcoin, the company anticipates creating a versatile ecommerce industry throughout Africa, with a larger business and economic impact through efficient transactions, greater economic cooperation between participating countries and consumer safety in the payment process.

South African ecommerce revenue is expected to reach $3.131m (about R45.6m) in 2018, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% to reach $5.239m (R76.3m) in 2022. By then, ecommerce user penetration is expected to hit 43.8%, from 34.8% in 2018.