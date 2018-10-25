DAN MATJILA: ‘My career has mostly been defined by two factors: logic and reason’

Considering that so many column inches in the media have been dedicated to questioning my integrity and competence as CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), I feel compelled to respond to what I regard as unsubstantiated, malicious and spurious allegations being made against me.

Having spent many years working in investment management, my professional career has mostly been defined by two factors: logic and reason. Therefore, in defending my name, please allow me to take a dispassionate, logical and reasoned view of the allegations being made against me.

I want to begin by stating what some media publications have been remiss in mentioning the undeniably successful performance of the PIC over the period that I have been at the helm. Performance highlights for the financial year ended March 2018 include:

Growth in assets under management to R2.083-trillion.

PIC profit in 2018 of R417m.

Returns on investments over the past 10 years for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) of 10.25%.

Returns on investments during the previous 10 years for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of 9.23%.

Moreover, under my leadership, the PIC has consistently achieved clean audits — a rare phenomenon in the public sector. To add context to what we do at the PIC, the GEPF makes up 87.12% of the funds the PIC manages. Other clients include the UIF, Compensation Commissioner Fund (CC), Compensation Commissioner Pension Fund (CP), and Associated Institutions Pension Fund (AIPF).

Some of the reports carried in the media seem to infer that I — and I alone — determine which companies the PIC invests in or grants loans to. And that I personally manage the assets within the PIC’s portfolio. This is plainly irrational.

The PIC has established stringent investment management and approval processes, which involve several investment professionals and committees. Governance regarding risk management within the PIC is a stringent process that complies with regulatory requirements and best global and industry practices. In addition to ensuring that the legislation, regulations, policies and best-practice standards are all met, the risk and compliance division ensures portfolio managers manage their investment portfolios to the benefit of clients.

Moreover, some media reports have implied that the PIC invests as it pleases. Again, a gross inaccuracy. We operate within the mandates granted to us by our clients, which prescribe strict parameters from which we never deviate.

Unlisted investments

Let me start with the assertion that I have been reckless by investing R70bn in unlisted companies, the implication being that loans have been granted to companies that were irregular and thus under- or non-performing.

First, while delivering healthy financial returns on our investments is critical, contributing to the county’s broader socio-economic development is also part and parcel of the PIC’s mandate. Through investments made in companies owned by black entrepreneurs, the overarching theme for our unlisted investments is transformation and inclusive growth. Our focus in this regard, therefore, has been to invest in sectors that have the potential to encourage employment and development, while generating the requisite financial returns.

These sectors have included energy, healthcare and affordable housing and student accommodation. The results of our efforts during my tenure as CEO include, among other things: