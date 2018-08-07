Business

Black Business Council set to vote in new leadership at meeting

07 August 2018 - 11:46 Sunita Menon
Patrice Motsepe
Patrice Motsepe

The embattled Black Business Council (BBC) is expected to elect new leadership on Tuesday evening at its long-awaited elective national council meeting.

The council, which represents black professionals, business associations and chambers, was co-founded by billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

The organisation has been fraught with tension in recent months after its president, Danisa Baloyi, was suspended in December for allegedly swindling the Airports Company SA (Acsa) out of R5m in donation money.

Since then, the BBC has not had a permanent president. Baloyi denied the allegations, but was replaced by Gilbert Mosena as acting president.

"The purpose of the election comes at a time where the current leadership’s term has come to an end, where the members of the BBC will be voting in the new leadership who are referred to in our constitution and as the national office bearers," the BBC said in a statement on Monday.

The roles of chair, president, vice-president of professionals, vice-president of business, treasurer-general and secretary-general are all being contested.

B-BBEE proves that when one black person prospers, others do not necessarily benefit by proxy

Rand for rand, black South African households today make less than they did relative to white South African households in 1996, writes Gwen Ngwenya
Opinion
3 days ago

Johannesburg Business School finally gets off the ground

The University of Johannesburg finally has the business school it has been desiring for years. Now it has to make a success of it
Features
12 days ago

Is Patrice Motsepe buying a large stake in a bank?

Sale on the cards: will Patrice Motsepe buy a majority stake in the soon-to-be-launched digital bank?
News & Fox
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
A cold beer needed as Europe’s heatwave affects ...
Business
2.
Black Business Council set to vote in new ...
Business
3.
Suresh Kana to be new head of King Committee from ...
Business
4.
Big four banks face bleak earnings picture as ...
Business

Related Articles

B-BBEE proves that when one black person prospers, others do not necessarily ...
Opinion

Johannesburg Business School finally gets off the ground
Features / Cover Story

Is Patrice Motsepe buying a large stake in a bank?
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.