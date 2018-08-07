Black Business Council set to vote in new leadership at meeting

The embattled Black Business Council (BBC) is expected to elect new leadership on Tuesday evening at its long-awaited elective national council meeting.

The council, which represents black professionals, business associations and chambers, was co-founded by billionaire Patrice Motsepe.

The organisation has been fraught with tension in recent months after its president, Danisa Baloyi, was suspended in December for allegedly swindling the Airports Company SA (Acsa) out of R5m in donation money.

Since then, the BBC has not had a permanent president. Baloyi denied the allegations, but was replaced by Gilbert Mosena as acting president.

"The purpose of the election comes at a time where the current leadership’s term has come to an end, where the members of the BBC will be voting in the new leadership who are referred to in our constitution and as the national office bearers," the BBC said in a statement on Monday.

The roles of chair, president, vice-president of professionals, vice-president of business, treasurer-general and secretary-general are all being contested.