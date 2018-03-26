Workplace satisfaction: chasing happiness is a tough job

SA is ranked 105th out of 156 countries in the UN World Happiness report, dropping four spots since 2017. The countries with the happiest people, despite their highest tax rates, are Finland, followed by Norway and Denmark.

To determine the happiest country, criteria including social support, law enforcement, political trust, healthcare and education are measured. The UN introduced Happiness Day in 2013 to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people. While several happiness indices have been developed, there is no official happiness index for workplaces.

Kerstin Jatho, an organisational behaviour specialist and positive psychology practitioner at 4Seeds, believes this is because all sectors of society would have to agree on common measurement parameters, which has not yet happened.

"Happiness in the workplace is about building a workplace that is healthy in physical, cognitive, emotional and psychological levels. Where people cultivate compassion towards one another, they build positive relationships," she says.

When employees have healthy support structures they are able to develop resilience and stamina, volunteer to assist others and experience more positive emotions than negative ones. When people are encouraged to utilise their strengths, they can bring all of themselves to work, she says.

Academics André Spicer and Carl Cederström wrote in a Harvard Business Review article that happiness as a way to boost productivity seems to have gained "increased traction" in corporate circles.