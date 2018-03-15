National

South Africans not scoring highly in the happiness stakes

15 March 2018 - 09:48 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/Teguh Mujiono
SA ranked 105 out of 156 countries in the 2018 World Happiness Report released on Wednesday.

The sixth edition of the UN-sponsored annual survey focused on how happy migrants were in various countries.

Limiting the survey to foreign-born people living in SA caused this country’s happiness ranking to jump 25 places to 80.

Scandinavian countries once again dominated the top of the ranking, with Finland vaulting from fifth place in 2017 to the world’s happiest country in 2018.

This knocked Norway to second position, followed by Denmark in third position.

Burundi ranked as the world’s most miserable country, followed by Central African Republic and South Sudan.

For foreign-born people living in various countries, Finland also came first followed by Denmark.

Syria had the most miserable migrants, followed by Togo.

