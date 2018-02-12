Tech giants and vehicle industry bicker about car ownership in the future

Seoul — As Google’s Waymo, General Motors (GM) and others race to bring driverless vehicles to showrooms, the argument over who will buy cars in the technology era is getting louder.

Hyundai, a latecomer to electrification and autonomous driving, is betting against individuals owning robot cars and preparing for a future in which the biggest buyers will be ride-sharing giants such as Uber, Lyft and GrabTaxi. The South Korean vehicle maker said in January that it invested in Singapore-based Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest cab-hailing service.

"The trend is now changing," Woongjun Jang, director of Hyundai’s advanced driver assistance system development group, told Stephen Engle in a Bloomberg TV interview on February 8. "In the past, people liked to own their cars. In the near future, I think the owner of the self-driving market will be mobility-service providers."

Car ownership is here to stay

Jang is the latest to weigh in on a topic fiercely contested by some industry veterans including Carlos Ghosn. The chief of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance said in November that the traditional model was here to stay and alternative forms of mobility would only make a marginal impact. While Uber chief product officer Jeff Holden has termed individual car ownership as "very inefficient" and will go away, Subaru’s Tom Doll said most people would continue to own or lease their vehicle in much the same way they do today.