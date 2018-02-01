Life / Motoring

ADVERTORIAL: Driving public has its say

The team from Suzuki SA celebrated their Brand of the Year title for the second year in a row. Picture: CARS.CO.ZA
The 2017-18 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards — powered by WesBank — concluded with the announcement of the 13 category and Brand of the Year winners at a red carpet event in Johannesburg last week. Arguably the highlight of the results is Suzuki defending its Brand of the Year title.

All derivatives listed on the new vehicles price list on September 1 2017 were eligible for selection and the public had just as much say in the outcome as the 18 judges did. Fifty percent of the final standings was based on rankings that the respective vehicle brands achieved in the Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction Survey, conducted in partnership with data specialists Lightstone Consumer. The data incorporated feedback from thousands of vehicle owners.

In five out of the 13 categories the judges’ favourites did not win, due to the impact of the survey results.

"A car only really stands a very good chance of winning if it is a good product, in the eyes of the judges, and if the brand delivers solid after-sales service," says Hannes Oosthuizen, Cars.co.za’s Consumer Experience Manager.

In the case of the Brand of the Year title, the result is based entirely on the findings of the survey.

Suzuki defeated Mercedes-Benz by 1%, with Mazda scoring the final podium position.

The winners: Budget Car (Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GL), Compact Hatch (Mazda2 1.5 Individual), Premium Hatch (VW Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG), Compact Family Car (Suzuki Vitara 1.6 GLX Auto), Family Car (Mazda CX-5 2.5 Individual), Business Class (BMW 420d Gran Coupe), Executive Sedan (Mercedes-Benz E350d Avantgarde), Leisure Double-Cab Bakkie (Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI Highline Plus), Adventure SUV (Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Auto), Executive SUV (Mercedes-Benz GLC250d AMG Line), Premium SUV (Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design), Fun Car (Mini JCW Auto), Performance Car (BMW M2 M-DCT).

This feature was provided by Cars.co.za

