Finland raises €8.7m for tech start-ups in Africa

The Finnish government has raised €8.7m to fund technology start-ups in SA, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia through the second phase of its Southern Africa Innovation Support (SAIS) Programme.

The funds will be allocated to companies from these countries until June 2021.

The Nordic government wanted to invest in start-ups in Africa, which it says offers large, young markets that can sustain mobile phone applications, cybersecurity services and health technology, said Juhana Tuunanen of the Finnish ministry of foreign affairs.

Various companies from these countries attended the Slush technology conference, which was held in Helsinki, Finland, in December.

Slush is a nonprofit organisation. The largest technology start-up conference in Europe was attended by nearly 20,000 people over two days.