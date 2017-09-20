Private security: blending in to protect the well-heeled

There is a stylised snake on Gaboon Protection’s company logo. Gaboon vipers are attractive creatures, geometrically patterned, placid and excellent at blending into their surrounds. When riled, however, their bites can be lethal. It’s an appropriate analogy for a close protection officer (CPO).

In SA, R45bn a year is spent on private security and the industry employs nearly 500,000 people. But expertise varies wildly.

At Gaboon’s inconspicuous office in a quiet Cape Town suburb are several men who are specialists in the protection business — bodyguards, essentially, but not standard-issue specimens. They are highly trained, often former military or emergency services personnel with a raft of skills, ranging from medical expertise to tactical driving.

Their services — such as accompanying film crews or corporate engineers to remote areas, baby-sitting celebrities, taking business executives to meetings across Africa or wealthy families on safari — cost $200-$2,000 a day, depending on risk factors and logistics. They all have the necessary industry licences and accreditations.

These are the people who "extracted" executives from the vicinity of the Westgate Mall siege in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2013. The clients were not in direct danger, but their companies wanted them out, fast.

They salvaged laptops with sensitive information on them from a site in Sudan after an nongovermental organisation had to evacuate in a hurry. They organised security for an international gathering of 450 generals and top brass, attending an arms maker’s showcase of technology in Bredasdorp, where state security clearance was needed.