Forbes explained that current internet security used difficult codes that computers take years to break‚ while secure banking transactions take minutes or hours.

Forbes states: "All these encryption tricks today are based on complexity. I assume that I am cleverer than you. So long as that is true‚ the security holds. The moment it fails‚ the security fails."

A quantum computer using quantum physics will be able to decipher encryption used today at a much faster rate. Such a computer could be expected within 10 years‚ he said.

The European Union has made €1bn available for scientists to develop quantum technology.

Forbes explained that measuring one object usually means another unrelated object is unaffected.

In the quantum world‚ particles are linked‚ so interacting with one particle distorts the other‚ no matter how far away it is.

Using entangled particles to send data means if someone tries to intercept a message‚ it is fundamentally changed and will be destroyed.

Forbes said transmitting data with quantum physics principles was "fundamentally secure. The laws of physics make it impossible to crack the code."

What enables him to use these techniques is the use of optical technology and light to send data.

Using fibre optic cables common in Johannesburg’s wealthy suburbs‚ internet data is sent over the cable using light waves. But one set of data is sent over a light wave at a time.

Forbes and his team are trying to use light patterns to send multiple amounts of data at the same time.