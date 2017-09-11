Investec Property and Giant Leap open SA’s first ‘office on demand’

Investec Property and workplace specialists Giant Leap launched FutureSpace in May this year, a first-of-its-kind, high-end office on demand at 61 Katherine Street in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg.

The new office of 2,600 square metres can be thought of as a mix between a five-star business-class lounge and on-demand, sharing-economy services such as Uber and Airbnb.

A key differentiator for FutureSpace is the executive wing.

It is designed to satisfy the needs of executives by offering single-desk suites with self-contained support lounges, coffee bars with food, and boardrooms equipped with video conferencing and presentation tools. The services are well suited to those who don't have their own offices but need space to work and meet clients regularly.

FutureSpace is a fully fledged office with absolutely everything a business requires, from high-speed fibre Wi-Fi, concierge and support staff to a gym in the building and 24-hour electronic security.

The shift in social attitudes from “ownership to access” and the rise of the sharing economy has begun to affect deeply the global perspective of the workplace, and FutureSpace was conceived as a direct response to this.

It is an “office of the future”.

In addition to its first offering in Sandton, FutureSpace plans to roll out many more offices in the business centres of South Africa and create an international presence, starting in London. All will be in high-end locations and close to good transport links.

FutureSpace offers a luxury hotel-type experience with restaurants and hotel bookings, luggage storage services and advice on the local area.

With no leasing commitments and only having to pay for what you use, FutureSpace gives entrepreneurs, start-ups, freelancers and even existing businesses easy access to fully equipped, established offices. It also appeals to multinationals that can quickly establish an office in South Africa.

Executives, a local start-up tech company and an international company taking its first steps into South Africa have already rented space at FutureSpace.

It can take months to find suitable offices space and just as long again to install IT services, furniture and interior design. With FutureSpace you simply book and pay for your office online – or just walk in – and start working straight away. The front desk will be expecting you.

The FutureSpace offices are designed to meet different office needs with monthly pricing ranging from R3,500 to R25,000.