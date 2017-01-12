WATCH: Psyche of success with property entrepreneur Xoliswa Tini

When Tini and her husband were shopping around for their first home she noticed that there were no black-owned estate agencies in the Mdantsane area — a black township in East London. That’s when the idea to start her own estate agency began to gain ground. She trained for three years as an estate agent with a different organisation to gain some experience and after that decided she was ready to go it alone.

Tini says going up against well established players in the industry was the most challenging part. She recalls the resistance she came up against in the early days. “I used to get calls and they said ‘we’ll see how long you’re gonna last in this industry. This industry is not meant for black people’”.

Tini says another challenge she faced was the difficulty in getting property listings because people did not have confidence in her, and many of her doubters were themselves black people.

“I had to do my best to make sure whatever deal I got to make it work and do my best negotiations. So word of mouth travelled, then that’s how I managed to overcome some of the challenges.”

Watch the full interview with Allon Riaz and Xoliswa Tini below.