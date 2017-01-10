BUSINESS DAY TV: New vehicle sales dropped in 2016, but the NAASA is bullish about 2017

Nico Vermeulen is director at the National Automobile Association of SA (Naamsa).

BUSINESS DAY TV: An ugly set of figures for new vehicle sales in December caps a third year of declining volumes with Naamsa describing 2016 as an extremely difficult year for our automotive industry, particularly at dealer level. Joining me in the studio now is Naamsa Director Nico Vermeulen.

Nico ... I’m sure it would have been optimistic to expect a slightly better performance in December, but did you expect as much as a 15.3% decline in vehicle sales?

NICO VERMEULEN: Generally, the sales in December came in lower than expectations and it is worrying because we had hoped that there might be some marginal improvement year on year. That wasn’t to be the case and 15.3% down year on year is quite significant.

BDTV: And it’s pretty much across the board isn’t it, so it’s not just passenger vehicles but it’s also commercial vehicles and that must be quite worrying?

NV: Absolutely, all sectors were down double-digit increases, double-digit reductions — so yes, it’s across the board as you say.

BDTV: In previous years what has the trend been, has December normally ... because often people buy ahead of the new year, they might get good deals, were there good deals offered that might have tempted buyers in, or is the level of competition just incredible out there?

NV: It’s intensely competitive; sales incentives were extremely attractive in the form of trade-ins and cash deals, but despite that the market or the consumer didn’t really respond, which indicates that there’s a consumer under pressure.

Household expenditure is under pressure in SA at present, and that’s unlikely to change in the short term; and as you know, the budget in the middle of February is likely to contain further tax increases which will further erode disposable income, so we do anticipate a rather difficult first half of 2017. The general industry expectation is that sales in the first half will be fairly flat, but we remain hopeful that in the second half there will be some traction developing and that there will be year on year improvements of between 2.5% and 3%.

BDTV: Is there anything that leads you to this hope for the second half of the year?

NV: Well I think the first point to note is that there’s a close correlation between GDP growth and new vehicle sales, so it’s a cyclical industry. Now the general expectation is that GDP growth in 2017 should improve to around 1.5% compared to 0.4% in 2016, and that’s on the back of an easing in drought conditions, it’s on the back of reduced inflationary pressures, improvement in commodity prices. So that is an important factor.

Similarly we’ve seen some other key economic indicators likely to be better in 2017 compared to 2016. Fixed investment likely to improve up to 2.2% compared to minus 2.5% last year. Gross domestic expenditure and private consumption expenditure are all set to show some improvement. So on the back of that yes, there is hope and expectation that as the year progresses we’ll see marginal improvements in new vehicle sales.

BDTV: Nico, does the industry have to look at itself as well because one of the figures that caught my attention was that the drop in actual turnover, so the rand value of sales recorded in 2016 wasn’t actually that bad, it was only down 2%, R233bn was the figure. Is that one of the problems that car prices are just too high to entice buyers in?

NV: It certainly was a major negative factor in 2016. Generally, over many years, manufacturers and importers tried to hold their new vehicle price increases below inflation. But the exchange rate is a major factor and, of course, for most of 2015 and in the first half of 2016 the rand was very weak.

And as manufacturers sought to recover the cost-effects of that rand exchange weakness in the form of price increases, yes, there were double-digit price increases and that didn’t help the consumer. So that was one major negative factor; we had interest rates increases, we had fairly high levels of inflation, although the indications are that that is coming down — so, yes, it was a major negative factor.

BDTV: Could it be reversed somewhat this year because the rand has been pretty stable for much of the second half of 2016?

NV: One would hope so. Our expectation is that provided the rand stays reasonably stable around current levels, new vehicle price increases this year may well be in line with or slightly below inflation, but ultimately vehicle prices are a reflection of costs. So if costs increase and exchange rate-related costs increase, then that will be reflected in higher prices. But let’s remain hopeful that on the back of a steady rand new vehicle price increases will be below inflation.

BDTV: And I suppose if we’re talking about hope, the one shining sector of the automobile market is the export sector and that, as far as I can ascertain from the figures, had a record year in 2016?

NV: Yes, it was a record and it was only up about 11,000 units or just over 3% in volume terms; despite that, it was a record number.

BDTV: What do you expect for 2017?

NV: We do anticipate that it will improve further in 2017, probably by around 30,000 units to somewhere around 375,000 vehicles exported, that’s an improvement of about 10%.

BDTV: Is that going to keep the disconnect, though, between local dealers who you pinpointed as those under the most strain and actual car manufacturers in SA?

NV: Well, the fortunes of the vehicle manufacturers have been cushioned to some extent by reasonably good exports and that will continue to happen going forward. I believe the brunt of the pressure is being borne by independent importers and distributors, because they don’t have the benefit of the export sales. So, yes.