COP28: UAE and Gates foundation pledge millions to combat climate health risks

Cofounder of Microsoft, Bill Gates speaks with United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan during the COP28 conference in Dubai, UAE, December 3 2023. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Dubai — The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and several charities at the UN climate summit on Sunday offered nearly $780m in financing for eradicating tropical diseases that are expected to worsen as temperatures climb.
Climate-related factors “have become one of the greatest threats to human health in the 21st century”, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said in a statement.
The pledges, made as the COP28 summit on Sunday focused on climate-related health risks, included $100m from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and $100m from the UAE.
Others to announce funds for climate-related health issues included Belgium, Germany and the US Agency for International Development. Offers reportedly reached nearly $780m.
Support measures
The World Bank launched a programme to explore possible support measures for public health in developing countries, where climate-related health risks are especially high.
Ten of the world’s top development banks including the World Bank also said on Sunday they would work together to help countries track climate impacts, including public health risks, and to identify investment opportunities and priorities.
In a statement, the banks said the window of opportunity to secure a liveable planet was “rapidly closing”.
The burden of tropical diseases will worsen as the world warms, along with other climate-driven health threats including malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.
Many tropical diseases are already easy to treat. River blindness and sleeping sickness, for example, are both endemic to Africa and spread through parasitic worms and flies that are likely to proliferate in a warming world.
More than 120 countries have signed a COP28 declaration acknowledging their responsibility to keep people safe amid global warming.
The declaration made no mention of fossil fuels, the main source of climate-warming emissions, which the Global Climate and Health Alliance called a “glaring omission”.
Activists including doctors in white coats held a small demonstration on Sunday within the COP28 compound to raise awareness of the issue.
“We are in a lot of trouble,” said Joseph Vipond, an emergency doctor from Alberta, Canada. He recalled the case of a child dying from an asthma attack made worse by smoke inhalation from Western Canada’s record wildfires this year. “This is having real world impacts.”
Climate change is also increasing the frequency of dangerous storms and more erratic rainfall.
In September, Storm Daniel killed more than 11,000 people in Libya, and last year’s flooding in Pakistan fuelled a 400% increase in malaria cases across the country, according to the World Health Organisation.
Earlier on Sunday, Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates said scientists were working on new treatments for and prevention of mosquito-spread malaria as the rise in temperatures creates more hospitable habitat for the insects to breed.
“We have new tools at the lab level that decimate mosquito populations,” said Gates, whose foundation supports public health research and projects for the developing world.
“These new innovations give us a chance, at a reasonable cost, to make progress.”
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton also spoke on Sunday, urging reform to the world’s insurance system as another key requirement to keep people safe.
“Right now insurance companies are pulling out of so many places, they’re not insuring homes, they're not insuring businesses,” Clinton said, addressing a panel on women and climate resiliency.
“It’s people everywhere who are going to be left out with no backup, no insurance for their business or their home.”
COP28: UAE and Gates foundation pledge millions to combat climate health risks
Financing aims to ease burden of tropical diseases that are expected to worsen as the world warms
Dubai — The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and several charities at the UN climate summit on Sunday offered nearly $780m in financing for eradicating tropical diseases that are expected to worsen as temperatures climb.
Climate-related factors “have become one of the greatest threats to human health in the 21st century”, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said in a statement.
The pledges, made as the COP28 summit on Sunday focused on climate-related health risks, included $100m from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and $100m from the UAE.
Others to announce funds for climate-related health issues included Belgium, Germany and the US Agency for International Development. Offers reportedly reached nearly $780m.
Support measures
The World Bank launched a programme to explore possible support measures for public health in developing countries, where climate-related health risks are especially high.
Ten of the world’s top development banks including the World Bank also said on Sunday they would work together to help countries track climate impacts, including public health risks, and to identify investment opportunities and priorities.
In a statement, the banks said the window of opportunity to secure a liveable planet was “rapidly closing”.
The burden of tropical diseases will worsen as the world warms, along with other climate-driven health threats including malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.
Many tropical diseases are already easy to treat. River blindness and sleeping sickness, for example, are both endemic to Africa and spread through parasitic worms and flies that are likely to proliferate in a warming world.
More than 120 countries have signed a COP28 declaration acknowledging their responsibility to keep people safe amid global warming.
The declaration made no mention of fossil fuels, the main source of climate-warming emissions, which the Global Climate and Health Alliance called a “glaring omission”.
Activists including doctors in white coats held a small demonstration on Sunday within the COP28 compound to raise awareness of the issue.
“We are in a lot of trouble,” said Joseph Vipond, an emergency doctor from Alberta, Canada. He recalled the case of a child dying from an asthma attack made worse by smoke inhalation from Western Canada’s record wildfires this year. “This is having real world impacts.”
Climate change is also increasing the frequency of dangerous storms and more erratic rainfall.
In September, Storm Daniel killed more than 11,000 people in Libya, and last year’s flooding in Pakistan fuelled a 400% increase in malaria cases across the country, according to the World Health Organisation.
Earlier on Sunday, Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates said scientists were working on new treatments for and prevention of mosquito-spread malaria as the rise in temperatures creates more hospitable habitat for the insects to breed.
“We have new tools at the lab level that decimate mosquito populations,” said Gates, whose foundation supports public health research and projects for the developing world.
“These new innovations give us a chance, at a reasonable cost, to make progress.”
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton also spoke on Sunday, urging reform to the world’s insurance system as another key requirement to keep people safe.
“Right now insurance companies are pulling out of so many places, they’re not insuring homes, they're not insuring businesses,” Clinton said, addressing a panel on women and climate resiliency.
“It’s people everywhere who are going to be left out with no backup, no insurance for their business or their home.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
COP28 summit gets under way with meeting about climate damage fund
Not enough funds to help conflict-hit states build homes equipped for climate ...
COP28 starts with a small victory for poor nations
BJORN LOMBORG: COP28 performative theatre set to produce more hot air
WATCH: Prospects and challenges as COP28 gets under way
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.