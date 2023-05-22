World / Middle East

Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

Fatah sources said said two of the fatalities in the ensuing fire exchange belonged to Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades militant group

22 May 2023 - 11:04 Ali Sawafta
A Palestinian woman looks into a room of a house damaged during an Israeli raid, in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 22 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A Palestinian woman looks into a room of a house damaged during an Israeli raid, in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 22 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Nablus, West Bank — Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian militants during a large-scale raid in the West Bank on Monday, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Israeli military said its forces came under fire from Palestinian gunmen and had “neutralised” at least two of them. It said soldiers confiscated rifles, ammunition and explosive devices and destroyed the site where the bombs were made.

Residents of the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus said it was the largest such operation there in many years. Israeli Army Radio said a relatively large number of soldiers took part in the pre-dawn raid.

“We were sitting and then we heard the sound of gun shots. I took my daughters and we moved to a safe corner away from the windows,” said Majeda Abu Shallal, whose home sustained serious damage.

“I started to say prayers, the soldiers were in front of our house and suddenly they left. Ten minutes later the house was blown up. We were inside but they didn't ask us to leave, they didn't say anything to us, they didn't notify us,” she said.

The Israeli military did not immediately say whether her house was the explosives lab it said it had destroyed. One of the home's inhabitants is a militant, residents said. Video footage showed some of the interior reduced to rubble.

Sources in Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party said two of the fatalities in the ensuing fire exchange belonged to Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades armed group, while it was unclear whether the third person had taken part in the fighting.

Security camera footage that could not immediately be verified appeared to show a third militant was not armed when shot as he approached a soldier.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three deaths.

“The continuous aggression against the city of Nablus, its villages and camps by the occupation forces and extremist settlers is a major war crime and collective punishment that must be put to an end immediately,” Abbas’s spokesperson, Nabil abu Rudeineh, said.

Balata is the largest refugee camp in the West Bank. Israel has mounted frequent raids in the area over the past year, amid a deadly spate of Palestinian street attacks against Israelis.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
As Zelensky laments Bakhmut ‘tragedy’, G7 offers ...
World
2.
Greece’s ruling New Democracy party trounces ...
World / Europe
3.
China biggest threat to global security and ...
World
4.
Kyiv mulls allowing Russian ammonia exports to ...
World / Europe
5.
G7 leaders vow not to back down from supporting ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Gaza militants launch 500 rockets at Israel as ceasefire efforts die

News

Israeli troops gun down Palestinians who killed three Israeli women

World / Middle East

Israel hit by rockets after Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.