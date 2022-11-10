×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Middle East

DNA of ancient wild crops can boost world food supply, say Israeli scientists

Resilient characteristics can be harnessed to genetically modify farmed crops so they better withstand drought or disease

10 November 2022 - 12:28 Rinat Harash and ari rabinovitch
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Rishon Lezion, Israel — Could the key to securing the world’s food supply for the future be hidden in the DNA of crops from the distant past?

Scientists in Israel are creating a gene bank from the seeds of local wild crops, some that have survived for thousands of years since the birth of agriculture and that may help farmers deal with a harsher climate in the coming decades.

In a eucalyptus grove nestled between an industrial zone and a new railroad under construction, botanist Alon Singer collected seeds from a number of plants recently spotted, including a variety of water mint, that will be frozen and stored at the Israel Plant Gene Bank at the Volcani Institute, the national agricultural R&D center.

Singer is combing the country along with other scouts and foragers in search of varieties of wheat, barley and countless other wild crops so their genetic makeup can be saved and studied before they are lost to expanding deserts and urbanization as the climate warms.

"The plants here are very unique. They are the ancestors of many of the cultivated plants used today," he said.

Resilient characteristics can be harnessed to genetically modify farmed crops so they better withstand drought or disease. Sometimes they don't make it in time and a plant of interest falls victim to a new road before its next bloom.

Tens of thousands of types of seeds are stored in the gene bank. It may be smaller than some collections elsewhere in the world but the gene pool here is unique, coming from an area that was part of the Fertile Crescent region known as the birthplace of crop cultivation.

"This is where agriculture started about 10,000 years ago," said Einav Mayzlish-Gati, director of the gene bank. "Species that were domesticated here are still in the wild adapting along the years to the changes in the environment."

The research has already been paying off. For example, the institute has engineered a variety of wheat with an ultra-short lifecycle. It may not be able to compete today, but it could be a saving grace in a hotter climate with reduced growing seasons.

The World Bank warns that global agriculture is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Negative effects, it said, are already being felt with hotter temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events, and invasive crops and pests.

Agriculture and global warming will be discussed by global leaders in Egypt on November 12 at COP27, the latest edition of the UN’s annual climate change summit.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russia orders troops to abandon Ukrainian city of ...
World / Europe
2.
Democrats avoid heavy defeat as Republican ‘red ...
World / Americas
3.
Embracing green action good for business, says ...
World
4.
Germany vetoes Chinese investment in two ...
World / Europe
5.
European retailers strive to keep prices low to ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.