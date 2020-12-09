World / Middle East

UAE late-stage trial shows China’s Sinopharm vaccine is 86% effective

Gulf state officially registers the vaccine and calls for volunteers to take part in clinical trials of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V

09 December 2020 - 18:18 Alexander Cornwell
Picture: SERGEYCHAYKO/123RF

Dubai  — An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86% efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.

While the positive data comes soon after November's upbeat results from Western rivals, such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca  and from Russia, neither the UAE nor Sinopharm have released detailed data from the pivotal study.

In July, the Gulf Arab state started phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

In September, it authorised emergency use of the vaccine for certain groups, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China.

The analysis also shows “99% seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease”, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

“The analysis shows no serious safety concerns,” it said.

It also said it had officially registered the vaccine, without elaborating, and that 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities participated in the UAE trial.

It did not say what, if any, side effects it identified, how many participants have become ill or how many volunteers were given the vaccine or a placebo.

CNBG could not be immediately reached for comment.

The vaccine, which uses an inactivated virus unable to replicate human cells to trigger immune responses, requires two doses, past trial data has showed.

The UAE trial is a partnership between CNBG, Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company Group 42 (G42) and the Abu Dhabi department of health.

Sinopharm and G42 have also expanded the trial to Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital, this week said it was seeking volunteers to take part in clinical trials of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, known as Sputnik-V.

The UAE, with a population of about 9-million, has recorded 178,837 infections and 596 official deaths from the disease.

The vaccine is among the three most advanced candidates from China in terms of development and has been used to vaccinate about  1-million people in the country under its emergency use programme.

Reuters 

UK issues allergies warning for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The UK health regulator says people with a significant history of allergic reactions should not take the shot
2 hours ago

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective, Lancet review shows

More analysis will be needed to see how well it works in older people, says first peer-reviewed data from any of the leading vaccines
20 hours ago

FDA gives early safety assurance on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data

The vaccine’s efficacy data met expectations for emergency use authorisation, but it has yet to be decided if it is suitable for people aged over 16
1 day ago

British grandmother is first person to get Pfizer jab outside trial

Britain begins rollout of Covid-19 vaccine to the general population
1 day ago

Vaccine optimism lifts Asian shares to record high

Equities rise as investors track positive news on Covid-19 vaccines and efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus
12 hours ago

