World / Middle East

US navy shoots down Iranian drone in Gulf

18 July 2019 - 23:28 Steve Holland
USS Boxer, pictured here, shot down an Iranian drone on July 18 2019. Picture: CRAIG RODARTE/AFP
USS Boxer, pictured here, shot down an Iranian drone on July 18 2019. Picture: CRAIG RODARTE/AFP

Washington  — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a US navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the ship, in the latest incident to stir tensions in the Gulf.

Trump told an event in the White House that the drone had flown to within 1,000m of the USS Boxer and had ignored “multiple calls to stand down”.

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters. The US reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities and interests,” Trump said.

“The drone was immediately destroyed,” he said.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, had taken “defensive action” against a drone, but did not mention if the aircraft was Iranian. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the incident took place on Thursday morning as the Boxer was moving into the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions in the Gulf region are high, with fears that the US and Iran could stumble into war.

The US has blamed Iran for a series of attacks since mid-May on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil artery. Tehran rejects the allegations.

Iran in June shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile. Iran says the drone was in its airspace, but Washington says it was in international skies.

Trump said at the time the US had come close to launching a military strike on Iran in retaliation for the downing of the US drone.

Relations between the two countries have worsened since 2018 when Trump abandoned a 2015 deal between world powers and Iran in which Tehran agreed to restrict nuclear work in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Earlier on Thursday, the US demanded Iran immediately release a vessel it seized in the Gulf, and a US military commander in the region said the US would work “aggressively” to ensure free passage of vessels through the vital waterway.

Iran played down the seizure of the ship, which it said was a small vessel that was smuggling oil.

“We do this (inspecting ships) every day. These are people who smuggle our oil,” Iran’s Press TV quoted Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying: “It was a small ship used to smuggle 1-million litres – not 1-million barrels – of crude oil.”

Reuters

 

Oil price jumps after Iran seizes ‘foreign tanker’

Revolutionary Guards intercept tanker it says was en route to deliver contraband fuel to foreign ships
World
8 hours ago

France sees risk of stumble into US-Iranian conflict

Foreign minister Jean-Yves le Drian says it is important that de-escalation measures are taken to ease tensions
World
4 days ago

Britain says warship fended off Iranian attempt to block oil tanker

Iran foreign minister denies UK allegations that three vessels tried to prevent BP-operated tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz
World
1 week ago

Trump administration uniquely dysfunctional, says UK ambassador

Diplomat says US president 'radiates insecurity' and tells of White House 'knife fights'
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
US navy shoots down Iranian drone in Gulf
World / Middle East
2.
UN makes deal with Yemen rebels on food supplies
World / Middle East
3.
US senator calls for investigation into ...
World / Americas
4.
UK Conservative MPs rebel over no-deal Brexit
World / Europe

Related Articles

Iranian leaders step up talk of retaliation

World / Middle East

Iran makes new nuclear threats that would reverse pact steps

World / Middle East

Spotlight on Iran as Britain seizes oil tanker over Syria sanctions

World / Middle East

Nuclear accord on the brink of collapse as Iran breaches limits on enriched ...

World / Middle East

What Iran really thinks of the new US sanctions

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.