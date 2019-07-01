Nuclear accord on the brink of collapse as Iran breaches limits on enriched uranium

Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East, and the Iranian downing of an American drone have raised concerns of another war in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said earlier on Monday that if European nations working to salvage the nuclear deal “take more concrete steps, Iran’s action in cutting back on its commitments can be rolled back,” according ISNA.

The move was “carefully calibrated” by authorities and “isn’t in itself dangerous because it can be reversed”, said Sanam Vakil, senior research fellow at Chatham House Middle East and North Africa Programme. “It’s the action and reaction and what comes next — it’s a step in what can be a slippery slope.”

International Atomic Energy Agency spokesperson Fredrik Dahl confirmed that Iran’s stockpile of low-grade enriched uranium exceeded 300kg.

Iran was expected to breach the cap on Thursday, though it had appeared to back off from its warning following efforts led by European nations to preserve the accord. Seven more European countries agreed on Friday to support the UK, Germany and France in rolling out a trade mechanism, known as Instex, that aims to protect trade with Iran from US sanctions. Diplomats said the first transactions using the vehicle had been processed.

European powers opposed President Donald Trump’s decision in 2018 to quit the multinational accord intended to curb Iran’s nuclear development in exchange for easing sanctions. But they have been so far unsuccessful in developing ways to maintain economic relations that avoid the US banking system and the sanctions that Trump reimposed.