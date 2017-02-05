Netanyahu vows to rally united response to Iran in the UK and US

Having failed to block world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Netanyahu is trying to drum up international support for a harder line against Tehran now that Trump has taken office. The US president, who has denounced the pact as a "disaster" and said he would scrap it or renegotiate it, imposed new penalties on Iran on Friday after it acknowledged carrying out a ballistic missile test.

First Test

The launch was the first test of the fledgling Trump administration’s policy on Iran and it has escalated frictions between the two nations. The testing falls outside the purview of the nuclear deal, and Iran has said it did not violate a related United Nations Security Council resolution that extended a ban on any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

Iran has denied ever having a nuclear weapons programme, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country’s missiles were not designed to carry nuclear warheads and were solely meant for self-defence.

The Iranian military carried out further missile tests on Saturday after Trump applied sanctions to 13 individuals and 12 companies or government entities in response to the original launch. While the actions were limited in scope, and appeared to be an extension of the Obama administration’s restricted penalties for missile activity, his language sounded a warning: "Iran is playing with fire — they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me," he tweeted.

Iran parried with tough talk of its own. "If the enemy falls out of line, our missiles will pour down on them, Amir Ali Jahizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ aerospace division, was cited as saying.

Bloomberg