German AfD candidate steps aside over ‘SS not all criminals’ comment

Maximilian Krah in Berlin, Germany, April 24 2024. Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCHE
Berlin/Paris — The leading candidate for Germany’s far-right party in the European election stepped back from campaigning on Wednesday to try quelling the backlash after declaring that the SS, the Nazis’ main paramilitary force, were “not all criminals”.
Maximilian Krah said in a statement that he would not attend future campaign appearances and resigned from the senior leadership team of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with immediate effect.
The move comes as French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her party was making a “clean break” with the AfD, suggesting the German party had become too toxic an ally before the European election in June.
Polls suggest that nationalist and Eurosceptic parties will win a record number of votes. Voters are expected to punish mainstream parties for failing to shield households from high inflation, curb immigration or deliver adequate housing and healthcare.
Krah said “statements from me are being misused as a pretext to harm our party. The last thing we need right now is a debate about me. The AfD must maintain its unity.”
The AfD, which had shot up to become Germany’s second-most popular party but has slipped in the polls in recent weeks, said it had suffered “huge damage” and that Krah had taken full political responsibility.
President of the France's National Rally party Marine Le Pen speaks at a rally in Madrid, Spain, May 19 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ANA BELTRAN
In an interview published last weekend, Krah told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that “SS were not all criminals”.
The SS, or “Schutzstaffel”, was the main paramilitary force of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party, and, among its many roles, took a leading part in the Holocaust, the slaughter of 6-million Jews and other groups targeted by the Nazis.
It appeared to be the last straw for Le Pen, who in a radio interview on Wednesday morning accused the AfD of being rudderless and in hock to radical elements within it.
Le Pen told Europe 1 her party urgently needed to sever its ties with the German party. “The AfD goes from provocation to provocation,” she said.
Intense scrutiny
“Now it’s no longer time to distance ourselves, it’s time to make a clean break with this movement.”
The split comes after the AfD has come under intense scrutiny over its policies and the conduct of some senior figures.
The public break with Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) could test the far right’s push for a strong electoral showing and could put more pressure on the AfD domestically.
“This incidence shows how difficult it is for extreme far-right parties to form effective coalitions at European level as they define themselves on nationalist grounds against each other. History is always closer than you think,” a note by EuroIntelligence reads.
Le Pen’s comments come a day after the RN, leading the race for the EU election in France, said it would no longer sit with the AfD in the European parliament.
The AfD has also faced mass street protests after senior figures attended a meeting at which the deportation of Germans with immigrant backgrounds was discussed, and over allegations that it harbours agents for Russia and China.
Krah’s own aide was charged with spying for Beijing, putting more pressure on the politician, who tops the list of AfD candidates and would be the first to get a seat in the European parliament after the election.
Last week, a German court ruled that domestic security services could continue to keep the AfD under surveillance as a potentially extremist party.
The AfD has pushed back against racism allegations. The party portrays itself as the target of a complacent, self-serving establishment it stands ready to sweep away.
The far-right parties in the European parliament are now split between the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), whose de facto leader is Italian Prime minister Georgia Meloni, and the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, spearheaded by the RN.
German AfD candidate steps aside over ‘SS not all criminals’ comment
Maximilian Krah says he will not attend campaign appearances and resigns from the senior leadership team of the Alternative for Germany
Berlin/Paris — The leading candidate for Germany’s far-right party in the European election stepped back from campaigning on Wednesday to try quelling the backlash after declaring that the SS, the Nazis’ main paramilitary force, were “not all criminals”.
Maximilian Krah said in a statement that he would not attend future campaign appearances and resigned from the senior leadership team of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with immediate effect.
The move comes as French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her party was making a “clean break” with the AfD, suggesting the German party had become too toxic an ally before the European election in June.
Polls suggest that nationalist and Eurosceptic parties will win a record number of votes. Voters are expected to punish mainstream parties for failing to shield households from high inflation, curb immigration or deliver adequate housing and healthcare.
Krah said “statements from me are being misused as a pretext to harm our party. The last thing we need right now is a debate about me. The AfD must maintain its unity.”
The AfD, which had shot up to become Germany’s second-most popular party but has slipped in the polls in recent weeks, said it had suffered “huge damage” and that Krah had taken full political responsibility.
In an interview published last weekend, Krah told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that “SS were not all criminals”.
The SS, or “Schutzstaffel”, was the main paramilitary force of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party, and, among its many roles, took a leading part in the Holocaust, the slaughter of 6-million Jews and other groups targeted by the Nazis.
It appeared to be the last straw for Le Pen, who in a radio interview on Wednesday morning accused the AfD of being rudderless and in hock to radical elements within it.
Le Pen told Europe 1 her party urgently needed to sever its ties with the German party. “The AfD goes from provocation to provocation,” she said.
Intense scrutiny
“Now it’s no longer time to distance ourselves, it’s time to make a clean break with this movement.”
The split comes after the AfD has come under intense scrutiny over its policies and the conduct of some senior figures.
The public break with Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) could test the far right’s push for a strong electoral showing and could put more pressure on the AfD domestically.
“This incidence shows how difficult it is for extreme far-right parties to form effective coalitions at European level as they define themselves on nationalist grounds against each other. History is always closer than you think,” a note by EuroIntelligence reads.
Le Pen’s comments come a day after the RN, leading the race for the EU election in France, said it would no longer sit with the AfD in the European parliament.
The AfD has also faced mass street protests after senior figures attended a meeting at which the deportation of Germans with immigrant backgrounds was discussed, and over allegations that it harbours agents for Russia and China.
Krah’s own aide was charged with spying for Beijing, putting more pressure on the politician, who tops the list of AfD candidates and would be the first to get a seat in the European parliament after the election.
Last week, a German court ruled that domestic security services could continue to keep the AfD under surveillance as a potentially extremist party.
The AfD has pushed back against racism allegations. The party portrays itself as the target of a complacent, self-serving establishment it stands ready to sweep away.
The far-right parties in the European parliament are now split between the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), whose de facto leader is Italian Prime minister Georgia Meloni, and the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, spearheaded by the RN.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Right-wing and Eurosceptic parties expect big things in June
German leader Scholz alarmed by claims politician’s aide spied for China
Rheinmetall leads drop after European defence sector’s record run
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.