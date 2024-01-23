Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference during a Nato summit in Madrid, Spain, June 30 2022. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Ankara — Turkey’s parliament approved Sweden’s Nato membership bid on Tuesday following more than four hours of debate, clearing a last major hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance after 20 months of delays.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, its nationalist MHP allies and the main opposition CHP voted in favour of the bid in the general assembly, while opposition nationalist, Islamist and leftist parties voted against it.
Sweden applied for membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the news, saying on social media platform X: “Positive that the Grand General Assembly of Turkiye has voted in favour of Sweden’s Nato accession.”
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg was also pleased. “I welcome the vote ... and also count on Hungary to complete its national ratification as soon as possible,” he said.
Erdogan will sign the bill into law, possibly in coming days, thus ending a lengthy process that has both frustrated some of Ankara’s Western allies and enabled it to extract concessions.
Hungary remains the only Nato member yet to ratify Stockholm’s accession. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday he had invited Kristersson to visit and negotiate joining the Nato.
Finland, which shares a 1,340km border with Russia, joined Nato in April 2023.
Turkey approves Sweden’s Nato membership bid
The Turkish parliament's ratification leaves Hungary as the only holdout
Ankara — Turkey’s parliament approved Sweden’s Nato membership bid on Tuesday following more than four hours of debate, clearing a last major hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance after 20 months of delays.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, its nationalist MHP allies and the main opposition CHP voted in favour of the bid in the general assembly, while opposition nationalist, Islamist and leftist parties voted against it.
Sweden applied for membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the news, saying on social media platform X: “Positive that the Grand General Assembly of Turkiye has voted in favour of Sweden’s Nato accession.”
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg was also pleased. “I welcome the vote ... and also count on Hungary to complete its national ratification as soon as possible,” he said.
Erdogan will sign the bill into law, possibly in coming days, thus ending a lengthy process that has both frustrated some of Ankara’s Western allies and enabled it to extract concessions.
Hungary remains the only Nato member yet to ratify Stockholm’s accession. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday he had invited Kristersson to visit and negotiate joining the Nato.
Finland, which shares a 1,340km border with Russia, joined Nato in April 2023.
Reuters
Turkey may ratify Sweden’s Nato membership bid ‘within weeks’
Erdogan submits Sweden’s Nato protocol to parliament for ratification
US to sanction Turkish firms over Russia sanctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.