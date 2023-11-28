Fear in Russia ahead of court ruling on LGBTQ+

Sergei Troshin, a municipal deputy for the opposition Yabloko party and LGBT activist, poses for a picture in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on November 24 2023. Picture: REUTERS
St Petersburg — Members of Russia’s LGBTQ+ community fear that a court ruling due on Thursday will label them “extremists” and pave the way for arrests and prosecutions of those who speak out for gay and transgender people.
Russia’s justice ministry asked the Supreme Court earlier in November to recognise what it called “the international LGBTQ+ social movement” as extremist and to ban its activities.
The ministry said “various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation, including the incitement of social and religious discord” had been identified in the activities of Russia’s LGBTQ+ movement, without giving examples.
The move is part of a pattern of restrictive measures with respect to sexual orientation and gender identity, including laws outlawing the promotion of “nontraditional” sexual relations and banning legal or medical changes of gender.
“Of course it’s very alarming, and I don’t remember the threat ever being so serious and real,” Alexei Sergeyev, an LGBTQ+ activist in St Petersburg, told Reuters TV in an interview.
He linked the justice ministry’s request to the presidential election due next March in which Vladimir Putin is expected to seek, and win, another six-year term: “If it didn’t have a propaganda effect, if it didn’t have some level of support, it’s unlikely that anyone would do it.”
Putin, with support from the Orthodox Church, has long sought to project Russia as a guardian of traditional morality, in contrast with Western societies, which he portrays as decadent in their tolerance of “gay parades” and acceptance of “dozens of genders”.
The justice ministry publishes a list of more than 100 “extremist” groups banned in Russia. Previous listings, for example of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious movement and organisations linked to opposition politician Alexei Navalny, have served as a prelude to arrests.
Sergei Troshin, an openly gay municipal deputy in St Petersburg for the opposition Yabloko party, said that once the new designation is in place, security officials seeking advancement are likely to open criminal cases. He said the prospect is already spreading fear.
“Every morning I’ll expect that, at 6am, people will come to search me, ring the bell, knock on the door very hard, as they usually like to do. There’ll be a search and they’ll tell me: ‘A criminal case has been opened against you for participation in the activities of an extremist organisation,’ with all the ensuing consequences.”
Sergeyev said he fears that activities designed to help LGBTQ+ people, such as psychological and legal support or even “meetings where you can just sit and drink tea”, would be curtailed.
“This will all be so underground that, unfortunately, I’m sure there are many people who won’t be able to get help,” he said. “They will either commit suicide or simply be in some terrible state — their life will be shortened and their health will deteriorate, they will drink and smoke more, and so on, somehow trying to escape from this reality.”
Fear in Russia ahead of court ruling on LGBTQ+
Government has asked for the ‘international social movement’ to be declared extremist and illegal
St Petersburg — Members of Russia’s LGBTQ+ community fear that a court ruling due on Thursday will label them “extremists” and pave the way for arrests and prosecutions of those who speak out for gay and transgender people.
Russia’s justice ministry asked the Supreme Court earlier in November to recognise what it called “the international LGBTQ+ social movement” as extremist and to ban its activities.
The ministry said “various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation, including the incitement of social and religious discord” had been identified in the activities of Russia’s LGBTQ+ movement, without giving examples.
The move is part of a pattern of restrictive measures with respect to sexual orientation and gender identity, including laws outlawing the promotion of “nontraditional” sexual relations and banning legal or medical changes of gender.
“Of course it’s very alarming, and I don’t remember the threat ever being so serious and real,” Alexei Sergeyev, an LGBTQ+ activist in St Petersburg, told Reuters TV in an interview.
He linked the justice ministry’s request to the presidential election due next March in which Vladimir Putin is expected to seek, and win, another six-year term: “If it didn’t have a propaganda effect, if it didn’t have some level of support, it’s unlikely that anyone would do it.”
Putin, with support from the Orthodox Church, has long sought to project Russia as a guardian of traditional morality, in contrast with Western societies, which he portrays as decadent in their tolerance of “gay parades” and acceptance of “dozens of genders”.
The justice ministry publishes a list of more than 100 “extremist” groups banned in Russia. Previous listings, for example of the Jehovah’s Witnesses religious movement and organisations linked to opposition politician Alexei Navalny, have served as a prelude to arrests.
Sergei Troshin, an openly gay municipal deputy in St Petersburg for the opposition Yabloko party, said that once the new designation is in place, security officials seeking advancement are likely to open criminal cases. He said the prospect is already spreading fear.
“Every morning I’ll expect that, at 6am, people will come to search me, ring the bell, knock on the door very hard, as they usually like to do. There’ll be a search and they’ll tell me: ‘A criminal case has been opened against you for participation in the activities of an extremist organisation,’ with all the ensuing consequences.”
Sergeyev said he fears that activities designed to help LGBTQ+ people, such as psychological and legal support or even “meetings where you can just sit and drink tea”, would be curtailed.
“This will all be so underground that, unfortunately, I’m sure there are many people who won’t be able to get help,” he said. “They will either commit suicide or simply be in some terrible state — their life will be shortened and their health will deteriorate, they will drink and smoke more, and so on, somehow trying to escape from this reality.”
Reuters
Poland election: Tusk poised to return to power
World Bank holds Uganda over a barrel for LGBTQ safeguards
Leading Polish candidates in one last election battle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Transgender people get invite to have lunch with the pope
Death threats stalk gay Syrians, all the way to Lebanon
Same-sex couples hold equal inheritance rights, Hong Kong court rules
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.