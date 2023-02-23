World / Europe

Activists paint Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy

London police arrest three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage

23 February 2023 - 15:51 Agency staff
Activists from political campaign group Led By Donkeys pour paint onto the road to create a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy on February 23 2023 in London, England. Picture: HANDOUT/LED BY DONKEYS VIA GETTY IMAGES
London — A group of activists poured hundreds of litres of yellow and blue paint onto the road outside the Russian embassy in London on Thursday to create an enormous Ukrainian flag ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

The campaign group “Led By Donkeys” halted traffic before spreading more than 300l of paint across the road using wheelbarrows and brushes to make the 500m2 flag.

“Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination,” the group said in a statement. “The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

Moscow says its invasion was justified by concerns about its security.

London’s Metropolitan Police said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. The tyres of several vehicles were covered in the paint as they drove over it, leaving colourful markings along the road which borders Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.

The group said the non-toxic, solvent-free and fast-dry edible paint was washable and designed for road art.

Reuters

