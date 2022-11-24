Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Is Sasol greenwashing its climate promises?

It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 05:00

On December 2, investors will get only their second vote on the climate change policy presented by petrochemical firm Sasol. It’s a big deal, considering how few firms give shareholders such a vote — let alone one that happens to run Secunda, the largest single-point greenhouse gas emitter on the planet. 

Well, you’d think, Sasol’s climate policy must be top-tier. And, after flipping through its 65-page “Climate Change Report”, you might be tempted to give it a green tick...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.