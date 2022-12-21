Zelensky pleads for military aid in Washington amid Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian exodus triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the currencies of former Soviet republics at the top of global rankings this year.
Kyiv — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has often astonished the world with his trips to the battlefield, but his visit to Washington to press for military aid has delivered the biggest surprise of the 10 months since Russia invaded his country.
“On my way to the [US] to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine,” Zelensky said on his Twitter account early on Wednesday.
He is due to meet President Joe Biden and visit Congress and to plead for more weaponry to resist Russia’s relentless attacks on energy targets that have left millions of Ukrainians without heat and light in the midst of the Ukrainian winter.
President since 2019, Zelensky has made it a point of his leadership to stay in his battered country, close to the people and soldiers fighting in a war that Ukraine and its allies call an unprovoked Russian aggression.
“The fight is here,” Zelensky said in response to a US offer to evacuate him from Kyiv when the war broke out, the Ukrainian embassy in Britain said at the time.
Russia calls its invasion in Ukraine a “special military operation” to denazify and demilitarise its neighbour.
Since its forces rolled across the border, Zelensky has since addressed tens of parliaments, institutions and non-profit organisations via video links and has held countless calls with world leaders, but has not made any known foreign trip since attending the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 19.
His wife, Olena Zelenska, travelled to Washington in July to address Congress and has made several other international trips pleading for Ukraine, as have his aides and ministers.
On Tuesday, Zelensky had made a surprise visit to the eastern front-line city of Bakhmut, a site of some of the fiercest fighting in the war, his office said, where, dressed in trademark combat khaki, he handed out medals to soldiers.
In contrast, his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, has spent much of his time inside the halls of the Kremlin.
On Tuesday in the Kremlin, Putin awarded medals to the Russian-appointed leaders of four regions of Ukraine that Russia has claimed to have annexed since invading its neighbour, which Kyiv and its allies call an illegal land grab.
Zelensky has vowed to liberate his country by whatever means. On Tuesday, he reiterated that.
“We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected, so that our heroes have everything they need to win,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “For the results that all Ukrainians expect.”
Reuters
Zelensky pleads for military aid in Washington amid Russia-Ukraine war
The Ukrainian president needs more weaponry to resist Russia’s attacks on energy targets that have left millions without heat and light in the midst of the Ukrainian winter
Reuters
