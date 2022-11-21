World / Europe

German North Sea ports vulnerable to cyberattacks, says former US general

Assaults on Bremerhaven and Hamburg would impede Nato efforts to deploy troop reinforcements, warns Ben Hodges

21 November 2022 - 16:14 Sabine Siebold
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

Berlin — A cyber attack on the German ports of Bremerhaven or Hamburg would severely impede Nato efforts to send military reinforcements to allies, retired US general Ben Hodges told Reuters.

The European Commission proposed an action plan to bolster cyber defence earlier this month; Hodges, who commanded US Army forces in Europe from 2014 until 2017 and has long argued that civilian infrastructure is an essential pillar of military strategy, said cyber protection is just as important as missile defence systems to guard the German North Sea ports.

Russia has been targeting communications and electricity infrastructure increasingly in Ukraine. In October, Moscow warned that “quasi-civilian infrastructure” may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike against countries aiding the eastern European country which it invaded in February.

“Bremerhaven and Hamburg are actually the most important seaports on which the alliance depends, for the military equipment, not just commercial cargo,” Hodges said.

He recalled a 2017 cyberattack, dubbed NotPetya and attributed to Russia, that first targeted Ukraine, but spread rapidly through corporate networks of multinationals with operations or suppliers in Eastern Europe. The Danish shipping giant Maersk said the attack caused outages at its computer systems across the world, so the company lost track of its freight.

“That was when I realised how vulnerable we are,” Hodges said. “If we can’t use Bremerhaven, it will be very difficult for the US to reinforce and to fulfil its part of operation plans.”

Hodges said that Berlin’s decision to let Chinese group Cosco Shipping Holdings to buy a stake in a terminal in Hamburg, the country’s largest port, caused “a lot of anxiety ... because once they’re there, they’re inside the ecosystem of the harbour.”

He  said the ports would be essential for bringing in allies, “and so knowing that the Chinese may be able to influence or disrupt activities at critical transportation infrastructure, that’s a problem”.

The defence ministry in Berlin declined to comment on Hodges’s security concern. Hamburg port operator HHLA said it constantly examines software, guidelines and methods to identify and eliminate weaknesses as quickly as possible.

The Chinese foreign ministry said co-operation between China and Germany is a matter for the two countries and third-parties “have no right to meddle and intervene”.

Reuters

GARY RYNHART: Turbulent times signal a once-in-a-generation change

The waves of disruption in recent years, from the pandemic to the new cold war, have created a watershed in global dynamics
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: If Russia fails in this war, the world could become a safer place

Rogue leaders will have to think twice before embarking on similar excursions
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH | The next big threat to cyber security

SPONSORED | How can companies respond to digital security breaches more swiftly? Experts discussed this, and other key questions, during a recent ...
Business
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Shelling of nuclear plant in Ukraine playing with ...
World / Europe
2.
Beijing shuts schools as Covid-19 cases rise
World / Asia
3.
UN nuclear agency warns Russia after attack on ...
World / Europe
4.
Theranos founder Holmes sentenced to more than 11 ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump gives Twitter a miss despite users voting ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Dithering over EVs could cost SA its crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, Naamsa warns

Economy

Australia aims to change privacy rules after huge cyberattack on telecom firm

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.