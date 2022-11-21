German North Sea ports vulnerable to cyberattacks, says former US general

Expectations of further interest-rate rises elsewhere have elevated the dollar
SA’s approach to energy generation is as out of sync with evolving global norms
The Eastern Cape premier insists his province ‘will not be voting cows’ at the ANC elective conference
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Technology company to fund buyback of just over 125.5-million shares with cash reserves
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Ben Hodges admits Bremerhaven and Hamburg are the most important seaports on which the alliance depends
Coach Nienaber says he is happy to have players from the SA A team in the mix
It's said the film will be directed by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg but with a new twist
Berlin — A cyber attack on the German ports of Bremerhaven or Hamburg would severely impede Nato efforts to send military reinforcements to allies, retired US general Ben Hodges told Reuters.
The European Commission proposed an action plan to bolster cyber defence earlier this month; Hodges, who commanded US Army forces in Europe from 2014 until 2017 and has long argued that civilian infrastructure is an essential pillar of military strategy, said cyber protection is just as important as missile defence systems to guard the German North Sea ports.
Russia has been targeting communications and electricity infrastructure increasingly in Ukraine. In October, Moscow warned that “quasi-civilian infrastructure” may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike against countries aiding the eastern European country which it invaded in February.
“Bremerhaven and Hamburg are actually the most important seaports on which the alliance depends, for the military equipment, not just commercial cargo,” Hodges said.
He recalled a 2017 cyberattack, dubbed NotPetya and attributed to Russia, that first targeted Ukraine, but spread rapidly through corporate networks of multinationals with operations or suppliers in Eastern Europe. The Danish shipping giant Maersk said the attack caused outages at its computer systems across the world, so the company lost track of its freight.
“That was when I realised how vulnerable we are,” Hodges said. “If we can’t use Bremerhaven, it will be very difficult for the US to reinforce and to fulfil its part of operation plans.”
Hodges said that Berlin’s decision to let Chinese group Cosco Shipping Holdings to buy a stake in a terminal in Hamburg, the country’s largest port, caused “a lot of anxiety ... because once they’re there, they’re inside the ecosystem of the harbour.”
He said the ports would be essential for bringing in allies, “and so knowing that the Chinese may be able to influence or disrupt activities at critical transportation infrastructure, that’s a problem”.
The defence ministry in Berlin declined to comment on Hodges’s security concern. Hamburg port operator HHLA said it constantly examines software, guidelines and methods to identify and eliminate weaknesses as quickly as possible.
The Chinese foreign ministry said co-operation between China and Germany is a matter for the two countries and third-parties “have no right to meddle and intervene”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German North Sea ports vulnerable to cyberattacks, says former US general
Assaults on Bremerhaven and Hamburg would impede Nato efforts to deploy troop reinforcements, warns Ben Hodges
Berlin — A cyber attack on the German ports of Bremerhaven or Hamburg would severely impede Nato efforts to send military reinforcements to allies, retired US general Ben Hodges told Reuters.
The European Commission proposed an action plan to bolster cyber defence earlier this month; Hodges, who commanded US Army forces in Europe from 2014 until 2017 and has long argued that civilian infrastructure is an essential pillar of military strategy, said cyber protection is just as important as missile defence systems to guard the German North Sea ports.
Russia has been targeting communications and electricity infrastructure increasingly in Ukraine. In October, Moscow warned that “quasi-civilian infrastructure” may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike against countries aiding the eastern European country which it invaded in February.
“Bremerhaven and Hamburg are actually the most important seaports on which the alliance depends, for the military equipment, not just commercial cargo,” Hodges said.
He recalled a 2017 cyberattack, dubbed NotPetya and attributed to Russia, that first targeted Ukraine, but spread rapidly through corporate networks of multinationals with operations or suppliers in Eastern Europe. The Danish shipping giant Maersk said the attack caused outages at its computer systems across the world, so the company lost track of its freight.
“That was when I realised how vulnerable we are,” Hodges said. “If we can’t use Bremerhaven, it will be very difficult for the US to reinforce and to fulfil its part of operation plans.”
Hodges said that Berlin’s decision to let Chinese group Cosco Shipping Holdings to buy a stake in a terminal in Hamburg, the country’s largest port, caused “a lot of anxiety ... because once they’re there, they’re inside the ecosystem of the harbour.”
He said the ports would be essential for bringing in allies, “and so knowing that the Chinese may be able to influence or disrupt activities at critical transportation infrastructure, that’s a problem”.
The defence ministry in Berlin declined to comment on Hodges’s security concern. Hamburg port operator HHLA said it constantly examines software, guidelines and methods to identify and eliminate weaknesses as quickly as possible.
The Chinese foreign ministry said co-operation between China and Germany is a matter for the two countries and third-parties “have no right to meddle and intervene”.
Reuters
GARY RYNHART: Turbulent times signal a once-in-a-generation change
LETTER: If Russia fails in this war, the world could become a safer place
WATCH | The next big threat to cyber security
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Dithering over EVs could cost SA its crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, Naamsa warns
Australia aims to change privacy rules after huge cyberattack on telecom firm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.