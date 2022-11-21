National

ANC KZN’s endorsing Phumulo Masualle is divisive move, Oscar Mabuyane says

21 November 2022 - 16:09 Mawande AmaShabalala
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane (left) with President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: MICHAEL PINYANA.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane (left) with President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: MICHAEL PINYANA.

ANC Eastern Cape provincial chair and deputy president hopeful Oscar Mabuyane believes the move by the provincial executive committee (PEC) of KwaZulu-Natal to endorse his provincial colleague, Phumulo Masualle, before engaging with them, smacks of an attempt to divide the province before ANC’s national elective conference in December.

Masualle was endorsed by the KwaZulu-Natal PEC to contest for secretary-general under former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s slate. 

Mabuyane said his leadership had since engaged with Masualle with a view to ensuring the alleged mission to split the province’s vote at the national conference did not succeed.

According to Mabuyane, the Eastern Cape would not allow itself to be made “voting cows” at the December 16-20 elective conference, where new national leaders will be chosen.

His said his aim as provincial chair was to “consolidate” the province and ensure it spoke with one voice at the conference, to be held at Nasrec in Gauteng.

“We had not been engaged by KwaZulu-Natal. Our view was that this [endorsement of Masualle] was an attempt to divide the Eastern Cape,” Mabuyane said.

“It was never a genuine move. It was always an attempt to divide us in this province because of a fallacy that the Eastern Cape can be divided into 50-50 or 60-40. Going for comrade Phumulo has never been a genuine move, because if it was it would have been organic from the Eastern Cape.”

The Eastern Cape premier said the manoeuvre by KwaZulu-Natal was premised on an incorrect perception that his leadership was in conflict with Masualle.

That could not be further from the truth, he said, because it was the Mabuyane-led Eastern Cape that lobbied for Masualle to be elected into the ANC national executive committee (NEC) at the 2017 national conference.

“We supported comrade Phumulo in 2017. That is why he is in the NEC. It is us who protected him until he finished his term as premier in 2019. We have met comrade Phumulo as a province through the provincial secretary. I have spoken to him personally when we met in the last NEC meeting. The main issue is about how to consolidate our province.”

In Mabuyane’s view, Masualle is not an active participant in the agenda of the forces determined to divide the Eastern Cape, but he too is “a victim of those moonlighting [in] our province and thinking they can create factions, make the Eastern Cape useless, mute it and make sure it does not stand for anything”.

This was something Mabuyane said he would not allow.

“No-one is going to use the Eastern Cape again as voting cows. We are not going to fall for the trick. We have a view, we are a province, we must be heard, we must be understood and respected, as we respect everyone we work with.”

TimesLIVE

The ANC is not for sale to the highest bidder, warns Mkhize

The presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize has warned against alleged vote-buying, saying it undermines the will of the party’s branches
National
3 hours ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: The next leader of the ANC has another faction to worry about — the opposition

It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Mashatile emerges as strong frontrunner for ANC deputy

Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question
Politics
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma must go back to jail, appeal court ...
National
2.
Cabinet gives go-ahead for restrictions on scrap ...
National
3.
Government is searching for funds to buy diesel ...
National
4.
Mabuza’s bodyguard killed as motorcade crashes in ...
National
5.
Prepare for the return of stage 5 load-shedding
National

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s opponents in the party have no plan either

Opinion / Columnists

S&P affirms ratings, warns of debt risks over Eskom

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.