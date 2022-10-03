×

Is racism serious in Switzerland? The UN says yes

A new report says people of African descent suffer systemic racism and police brutality, and something must be done urgently

03 October 2022 - 16:46 Emma Farge
Picture: 123RF/RIDO
Geneva — Switzerland has a serious systemic problem with racism against people of African descent, according to a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, giving a broad range of examples from police brutality to a children’s game.

The UN-appointed working group noted positive measures taken by Switzerland, but still voiced concerns about the prevalence of racial discrimination and highlighted several incidents after a visit to the country in 2022.

“The ubiquity and impunity of this misconduct indicates a serious systemic problem exists,” it said.

Switzerland's ambassador to the UN in Geneva broadly accepted the findings in comments to the council, although questioned the experts’ use of a limited number of examples to draw wider conclusions.

Landlocked Switzerland was never a colonial power, but its banks, traders and municipalities invested heavily and benefited from the transatlantic triangular trade, the report said.

It noted efforts to raise public awareness about aspects of Swiss history, such as a petition and debate around the removal of the statue of a banker whose fortune relied on exploitation of enslaved Africans, in the canton of Neuchatel.

However, others remained honoured such as Louis Agassiz, an advocate of scientific racism, who has an Alpine peak named after him.

Swiss playground games persist such as “Who is afraid of the black man?”, which have a racially discriminatory effect, the experts said.

The report also noted “shocking” police brutality, noting the deaths of several black men in the Vaud canton.

“Switzerland agrees with your observation that racism and racial discrimination — including against people of African descent — are problems that must be tackled as a matter of urgency,” Jurg Lauber told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Monday.

He stressed that new measures had been implemented to address the issues, including cantonal consultation centres for victims of racial discrimination and pointing to improvements in police training programmes.

Reuters

ANTON HARBER: Between the powerless and the mob: the uses of woke and cancel culture

Subjecting the prejudiced to opprobrium can be used as well as abused
Opinion
1 week ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: How toppling Rhodes helped to prick the conscience of the West on slavery

Reparations are tricky and riddled with contradictions in deciding who should benefit
Opinion
10 hours ago

Listening to other voices: new fiction from the continent

Monique Verduyn takes her six picks from the latest African fiction to be translated into English
Life
2 weeks ago
