UN human rights head ends her tenure on a mixed note

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
The party will cling to power with the help of the EFF unless voters shun snake oil salesman
Removal of the travel ban saw a flood of domestic visits in the six months to end-June, while the number of forward bookings indicates pent-up demand from international visitors
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Competition regulator to probe transaction
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Response to Michelle Bachelet’s last-minute release of a report pointing to serious abuses in China highlights the growing rift over the role of the international body
Trainer will bid to win Saturday’s R175,000 Topbet Spring Spree Stakes at Turffontein for the third year running
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
Geneva — Michelle Bachelet, once a political detainee under Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a doctor for tortured children, pledged to be the champion of victims when she became UN high commissioner for human rights in 2018.
But as her tenure ends this week, family members and advocates for those caught up in China’s repression of dissent have said they feel let down despite the last-minute release of a report critical of China, and they are calling for a more outspoken successor.
“I feel terribly disappointed that our letter [to Bachelet] was totally disregarded and no follow up,” said Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, who wrote to Bachelet seeking his release in May, shortly before Bachelet visited China to gather facts on alleged human rights abuses there.
“I wish for them to replace her with an officer with a more clear position with China. The UN can really do much more,” Luo said from New York where she lives in voluntary exile awaiting the verdict of Ding’s trial on subversion charges.
Luo’s comments reflect a widely held view among civil society and Western states that Bachelet, a former Chilean president, has been too soft on some governments when they are backsliding on human rights around the world.
However, they welcomed the release on her last day of a report on the Xinjiang region which said China's “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uighurs and other Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity.
“We are mostly disappointed and expected her to be firmer on China overall; however, leaving with this report helps her office’s credibility,” said Zumretay Arkin, spokesperson for the World Uighur Congress.
Bachelet had earlier said she has been under “tremendous pressure” both to publish and not to publish, with Beijing asking her to bury it.
China, which vigorously denies any allegations of wrongdoing in Xinjiang, wrote a 131-page response to the report, which its mission in Geneva described as a “farce”. On Ding’s case, the foreign ministry said it is a country governed by the rule of law, and everyone is equal before the law.
Bachelet’s critics hope her retirement since Wednesday will mark a fresh start. “We are looking for somebody who is willing to speak out in a principled way, regardless of the perpetrator,” said Human Rights Watch head Kenneth Roth.
However, her defenders say her political skills won her access, such as the first trip by a high commissioner to China since 2005 and a deal to bring monitors to Venezuela. They also praised her attacks on systemic racism and commitment to new environmental rights.
Bachelet defended her approach to the job. “Constructive engagement creates the space for criticism to be acknowledged and acted upon, to ultimately help make a difference in people’s lives on the ground,” she said on Thursday.
Not for the weak
The battle over Bachelet’s legacy embodies the political tensions between more liberal and conservative countries over human rights. Choosing her successor is under way but a void is now certain with deputy high commissioner Nada Al-Nashif stepping in temporarily.
It is up to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make the appointment, which then needs to be confirmed by the General Assembly. The roughly 10 potential candidates include UN official Volker Türk of Austria, career diplomat Federico Villegas from Argentina, and Senegal’s Adama Dieng, who previously advised Guterres on genocide prevention, UN sources and diplomats said.
They say China and Russia, both powerful permanent Security Council members, will favour a politically minded successor, indicating a possible battle ahead.
“Western states and NGOs are pushing for a human rights advocate but a global policeman would be unacceptable to China, Russia and many developing countries,” said Marc Limon, executive director of Universal Rights Group.
If a choice is made quickly, one of the first challenges will be addressing the next meeting of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council starting on September 12, which is set to discuss possible Ukraine war crimes.
The body’s decisions, while not legally binding, carry political weight and it can authorise investigations.
There have been recent hard-fought debates over sexual rights as well as the Yemen war amid growing signs that absolute monarchies and autocracies are gaining influence.
Limon said another politician from a developing country could help bridge the differences. But for others, such as Bachelet’s vocal predecessor Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, there is only one way to do the job.
“My hope is that her successor will be strong, independent-minded, not easily intimidated by anyone,” he said. “I would say: ‘don’t do it if you are going to be weak’.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UN human rights head ends her tenure on a mixed note
Response to Michelle Bachelet’s last-minute release of a report pointing to serious abuses in China highlights the growing rift over the role of the international body
Geneva — Michelle Bachelet, once a political detainee under Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and a doctor for tortured children, pledged to be the champion of victims when she became UN high commissioner for human rights in 2018.
But as her tenure ends this week, family members and advocates for those caught up in China’s repression of dissent have said they feel let down despite the last-minute release of a report critical of China, and they are calling for a more outspoken successor.
“I feel terribly disappointed that our letter [to Bachelet] was totally disregarded and no follow up,” said Luo Shengchun, the wife of jailed Chinese rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, who wrote to Bachelet seeking his release in May, shortly before Bachelet visited China to gather facts on alleged human rights abuses there.
“I wish for them to replace her with an officer with a more clear position with China. The UN can really do much more,” Luo said from New York where she lives in voluntary exile awaiting the verdict of Ding’s trial on subversion charges.
Luo’s comments reflect a widely held view among civil society and Western states that Bachelet, a former Chilean president, has been too soft on some governments when they are backsliding on human rights around the world.
However, they welcomed the release on her last day of a report on the Xinjiang region which said China's “arbitrary and discriminatory detention” of Uighurs and other Muslims may constitute crimes against humanity.
“We are mostly disappointed and expected her to be firmer on China overall; however, leaving with this report helps her office’s credibility,” said Zumretay Arkin, spokesperson for the World Uighur Congress.
Bachelet had earlier said she has been under “tremendous pressure” both to publish and not to publish, with Beijing asking her to bury it.
China, which vigorously denies any allegations of wrongdoing in Xinjiang, wrote a 131-page response to the report, which its mission in Geneva described as a “farce”. On Ding’s case, the foreign ministry said it is a country governed by the rule of law, and everyone is equal before the law.
Bachelet’s critics hope her retirement since Wednesday will mark a fresh start. “We are looking for somebody who is willing to speak out in a principled way, regardless of the perpetrator,” said Human Rights Watch head Kenneth Roth.
However, her defenders say her political skills won her access, such as the first trip by a high commissioner to China since 2005 and a deal to bring monitors to Venezuela. They also praised her attacks on systemic racism and commitment to new environmental rights.
Bachelet defended her approach to the job. “Constructive engagement creates the space for criticism to be acknowledged and acted upon, to ultimately help make a difference in people’s lives on the ground,” she said on Thursday.
Not for the weak
The battle over Bachelet’s legacy embodies the political tensions between more liberal and conservative countries over human rights. Choosing her successor is under way but a void is now certain with deputy high commissioner Nada Al-Nashif stepping in temporarily.
It is up to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make the appointment, which then needs to be confirmed by the General Assembly. The roughly 10 potential candidates include UN official Volker Türk of Austria, career diplomat Federico Villegas from Argentina, and Senegal’s Adama Dieng, who previously advised Guterres on genocide prevention, UN sources and diplomats said.
They say China and Russia, both powerful permanent Security Council members, will favour a politically minded successor, indicating a possible battle ahead.
“Western states and NGOs are pushing for a human rights advocate but a global policeman would be unacceptable to China, Russia and many developing countries,” said Marc Limon, executive director of Universal Rights Group.
If a choice is made quickly, one of the first challenges will be addressing the next meeting of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council starting on September 12, which is set to discuss possible Ukraine war crimes.
The body’s decisions, while not legally binding, carry political weight and it can authorise investigations.
There have been recent hard-fought debates over sexual rights as well as the Yemen war amid growing signs that absolute monarchies and autocracies are gaining influence.
Limon said another politician from a developing country could help bridge the differences. But for others, such as Bachelet’s vocal predecessor Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, there is only one way to do the job.
“My hope is that her successor will be strong, independent-minded, not easily intimidated by anyone,” he said. “I would say: ‘don’t do it if you are going to be weak’.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.