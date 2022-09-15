Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Is it any surprise that these toothless votes on executive remuneration continue to fail?
The panel will determine whether the president has a case to answer for over Phala Phala allegations
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Business Day TV speaks to Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Department of public enterprises will assess if the proposed investor is credible, and whether the offer makes commercial sense, Melanchton Makobe says
UN report finds ‘grave violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian law’ have increased across the country
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Reading translated fiction opens a window on another world, allowing us to travel across countries and through history.
Fiammetta Rocco, literary director of the International Booker Prize, said: “What we as native English readers get, most of all, from reading in translation is illumination, richness and a strong sense of surprise. Of the discovery of something quite new.”..
Listening to other voices: new fiction from the continent
