Russia ‘not interested’ in nationalising foreign enterprises, trade minister says

Recession fears have been fanned further by data showing a sharp second-quarter slowdown in China
Compliance with the law will be essential, since those businesses that choose not to comply are likely to face stiff fines
But the president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
The fourth-largest US lender reported a profit of $3.1bn, or 74c per share, for the quarter ended June, compared with $6bn, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Many Western and other foreign companies decided to quit Russia after it invaded Ukraine, while Moscow has been working on a law to allow the state to seize assets of firms that go
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Moscow is not interested in nationalising foreign-owned enterprises operating in Russia, trade and industry minister Denis Manturov said on Friday, in comments likely to provide only limited reassurance to Western businesses.
Many Western and other foreign companies decided to quit Russia after it invaded Ukraine, while Moscow has been working on a law to allow the state to seize assets of firms that go.
“We are not interested in the nationalisation of enterprises or their removal, God forbid,” Manturov told parliament’s lower house, the State Duma.
But he thanked deputies for giving initial approval in May to a bill allowing the state to seize control of an enterprise in the event of a “sudden departure” by a foreign partner to save jobs and pay wages and taxes.
“This is also a message for our foreign partners to think about how and what decisions they will take for themselves. We want a comfortable, mutually beneficial working relationship,” said Manturov.
The draft law has not advanced through the Duma since passing its first of three readings in May.
After making his comments to the Duma, Manturov was confirmed by lawmakers as a new deputy prime minister, while retaining his ministerial post, in line with a decree that President Vladimir Putin issued on Tuesday.
The move boosts his influence on policy as Russia seeks to defend its economy against stringent Western sanctions.
Moscow has already taken steps towards nationalising some foreign-held assets, including Putin’s order on June 30 for the state to take full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi.
Companies which have decided to leave have been wrestling with how to limit the financial impact, protect jobs of Russian staff and, in some cases, leave an option to return.
Western firms, including Nike and Cisco, have accelerated their departures in recent weeks amid speculation that new laws were imminent. The delay in passing the law on asset seizures has given foreign firms extra time.
“We always try to find a balance of interests. So far, there are no cases of 'slamming the door and leaving',” Manturov said.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia ‘not interested’ in nationalising foreign enterprises, trade minister says
Many Western and other foreign companies decided to quit Russia after it invaded Ukraine, while Moscow has been working on a law to allow the state to seize assets of firms that go
Moscow is not interested in nationalising foreign-owned enterprises operating in Russia, trade and industry minister Denis Manturov said on Friday, in comments likely to provide only limited reassurance to Western businesses.
Many Western and other foreign companies decided to quit Russia after it invaded Ukraine, while Moscow has been working on a law to allow the state to seize assets of firms that go.
“We are not interested in the nationalisation of enterprises or their removal, God forbid,” Manturov told parliament’s lower house, the State Duma.
But he thanked deputies for giving initial approval in May to a bill allowing the state to seize control of an enterprise in the event of a “sudden departure” by a foreign partner to save jobs and pay wages and taxes.
“This is also a message for our foreign partners to think about how and what decisions they will take for themselves. We want a comfortable, mutually beneficial working relationship,” said Manturov.
The draft law has not advanced through the Duma since passing its first of three readings in May.
After making his comments to the Duma, Manturov was confirmed by lawmakers as a new deputy prime minister, while retaining his ministerial post, in line with a decree that President Vladimir Putin issued on Tuesday.
The move boosts his influence on policy as Russia seeks to defend its economy against stringent Western sanctions.
Moscow has already taken steps towards nationalising some foreign-held assets, including Putin’s order on June 30 for the state to take full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project, a move that could force out Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi.
Companies which have decided to leave have been wrestling with how to limit the financial impact, protect jobs of Russian staff and, in some cases, leave an option to return.
Western firms, including Nike and Cisco, have accelerated their departures in recent weeks amid speculation that new laws were imminent. The delay in passing the law on asset seizures has given foreign firms extra time.
“We always try to find a balance of interests. So far, there are no cases of 'slamming the door and leaving',” Manturov said.
Reuters
Renault to sell its stake in Russia’s Lada maker for one rouble
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Macron warns on gas supply from Russia in Bastille Day speech
Ukraine cuts ties after North Korea recognises breakaway regions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.