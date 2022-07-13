Ukraine cuts ties after North Korea recognises breakaway regions

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
Business Day TV spoke to Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association
Ruling party ditched idea at national conference after pressure from fund managers and administrators
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and a Russian state news agency said.
The move makes North Korea, led by Kim Jong-un, only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk regions (LPR), in Ukraine’s Donbas region.
Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the announcement. “We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.
In a post on his Telegram channel, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said he hoped for “fruitful co-operation” and increased trade with North Korea, an isolated, nuclear-armed state more than 6,500km away.
The DPR's embassy in Moscow posted a photo on its Telegram channel of a ceremony in which North Korea’s ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol handed a certificate of recognition to DPR envoy Olga Makeyeva.
North Korea’s embassy in Moscow confirmed it had recognised the independence of both entities on Wednesday, Russia’s Tass news agency later reported.
Russia, which has backed the regions since 2014, recognised them on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine in a move condemned by Kyiv and the West as illegal.
It justified its decision to launch the war, which it calls a “special military operation”. But Kyiv and the West have dismissed these assertions as a pretext for waging war and seizing swathes of Ukraine’s territory.
North Korea previously expressed support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukraine cuts ties after North Korea recognises breakaway regions
North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and a Russian state news agency said.
The move makes North Korea, led by Kim Jong-un, only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk regions (LPR), in Ukraine’s Donbas region.
Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the announcement. “We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.
In a post on his Telegram channel, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said he hoped for “fruitful co-operation” and increased trade with North Korea, an isolated, nuclear-armed state more than 6,500km away.
The DPR's embassy in Moscow posted a photo on its Telegram channel of a ceremony in which North Korea’s ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol handed a certificate of recognition to DPR envoy Olga Makeyeva.
North Korea’s embassy in Moscow confirmed it had recognised the independence of both entities on Wednesday, Russia’s Tass news agency later reported.
Russia, which has backed the regions since 2014, recognised them on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine in a move condemned by Kyiv and the West as illegal.
It justified its decision to launch the war, which it calls a “special military operation”. But Kyiv and the West have dismissed these assertions as a pretext for waging war and seizing swathes of Ukraine’s territory.
North Korea previously expressed support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Reuters
More than 9-million have crossed border since start of Ukraine war
Last maternity clinic in Ukraine-controlled Donbas a lifeline as war closes in
IMF warns gas disruptions could plunge many economies into recession
Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones, says US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Euro hits parity with dollar for first time in two decades
Last maternity clinic in Ukraine-controlled Donbas a lifeline as war closes in
Russia has ‘big advantage’ in artillery, Zelensky tells Rutte
Sanctions starve Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk of funds
Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.