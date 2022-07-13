×

World / Asia

Ukraine cuts ties after North Korea recognises breakaway regions

13 July 2022 - 20:59 Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: KCNA/REUTERS

North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and a Russian state news agency said.

The move makes North Korea, led by Kim Jong-un, only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities, the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk regions (LPR), in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Ukraine severed relations with North Korea after the announcement. “We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

In a post on his Telegram channel, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said he hoped for “fruitful co-operation” and increased trade with North Korea, an isolated, nuclear-armed state more than 6,500km away.

The DPR's embassy in Moscow posted a photo on its Telegram channel of a ceremony in which North Korea’s ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol handed a certificate of recognition to DPR envoy Olga Makeyeva.

North Korea’s embassy in Moscow confirmed it had recognised the independence of both entities on Wednesday, Russia’s Tass  news agency later reported.

Russia, which has backed the regions since 2014, recognised them on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine in a move condemned by Kyiv and the West as illegal.

It justified its decision to launch the war, which it calls a “special military operation”. But Kyiv and the West have dismissed these assertions as a pretext for waging war and seizing swathes of Ukraine’s territory.

North Korea previously expressed support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Reuters 

More than 9-million have crossed border since start of Ukraine war

About two-thirds of refugees from Ukraine expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside
World
1 hour ago

Last maternity clinic in Ukraine-controlled Donbas a lifeline as war closes in

Expectant mothers in the Ukraine-controlled Donetsk region are served by just one remaining maternity facility, packed with sandbags and sometimes ...
World
5 hours ago

IMF warns gas disruptions could plunge many economies into recession

IMF is poised to downgrade its outlook for 2022 and 2023 as Russia’s war in Ukraine darkens the economic outlook
World
4 hours ago

Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones, says US

Vladimir Putin to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in his second foreign trip since invasion of Ukraine
World
1 day ago
