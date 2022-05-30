×

US opts not to rockets that can reach Russia, to Ukraine

US officials have said such weapons systems are actively being considered

30 May 2022 - 17:20 Steve Holland
People take photos of damage caused by a rocket in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities. Picture: GETTY IMAGES /CHRIS MCGRATH
People take photos of damage caused by a rocket in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities. Picture: GETTY IMAGES /CHRIS MCGRATH

Washington — The US will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv for its fight against Russia.

“We’re not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems” that can reach into Russia, Biden told reporters after arriving back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.

Ukrainian officials have sought a longer-range system called the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away.

CNN and The Washington Post reported on Friday the Biden administration was leaning towards sending that and another system, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS, as part of a larger military aid package to Ukraine.

It was not clear which system Biden was referring to in his remarks.

The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.

US officials have said such weapons systems are actively being considered.

Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions more displaced since the Russian invasion on February 24. 

Reuters

