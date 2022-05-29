×

World / Europe

Lithuanians chip in €5m for military drone for Ukraine

The target was raised in less than four days, largely in small amounts

29 May 2022 - 16:48 Andrius Sytas
A drone picture of a destroyed armoured vehicle on a street in Borodyanka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAKSIM LEVIN/DRONE
Vilnius — Hundreds of Lithuanians clubbed together to buy an advanced military drone for Ukraine in its war against Russia, in a show of solidarity with a fellow country formerly under Moscow’s rule.

The target of €5m was raised in just three-and-a-half days, largely in small amounts, to fund the purchase of a Byraktar TB2 military drone, according to Laisves TV, the Lithuanian internet broadcaster that launched the drive.

“Before this war started, none of us thought we would be buying guns. But it’s a normal thing now. Something must be done for the world to get better,” said Agne Belickaite, who sent €100 as soon as the fundraising launched on Wednesday.

“I’ve been donating to buy guns for Ukraine for a while now. And will do so until the victory,” she told Reuters, adding she is motivated in part by fears Russia could attack Lithuania.

The drone has proved effective in recent years against Russian forces and their allies in conflicts in Syria and Libya, and its purchase is being orchestrated by Lithuania’s ministry of defence, which told Reuters it planned to sign a letter of intent to buy the craft from Turkey in the coming week.

“Novel, unexpected fundraisers fire people up again. It’s the third month of the invasion ... it’s important to avoid getting used to it,” Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told Laisves TV.

Ukraine has bought more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish company Baykar in recent years and ordered a further 16 on January 27. That batch was delivered in early March.

“This is the first case in history when ordinary people raise money to buy something like a Bayraktar. It is unprecedented, it is unbelievable,” Beshta Petro, Ukraine’s ambassador to Lithuania, told Laisves TV.

Most of the heavy weapons that Nato countries have sent to Ukraine so far are Soviet-built arms still in the inventories of East European Nato member states, but some have recently started to supply Western howitzers.

“While governments of the world’s largest countries are endlessly deliberating ... Lithuanian society simply comes together,” said Belickaite.

Reuters

World
Russia needs huge financial resources for Ukraine operations, minister says

World
Turkey in talks with Russia and Ukraine to open Bosphorus corridor for grain exports

World
Russia’s cut-and-paste WHO resolution glosses over the war

World
