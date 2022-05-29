G7 pledges to phase out coal power — but without fixing date
Group says Russia-Ukraine war should not derail efforts to fight climate change
29 May 2022 - 07:36
Ministers from the world's richest democracies agreed on Friday to phase out coal-powered energy — though they failed to set a date for doing so — and said the energy crunch brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war should not derail efforts to fight climate change.
The commitment, published at the end of three days of Group of Seven (G7) talks in Berlin, was weaker than a previous draft of the final communique seen by Reuters, which had included a target to end unabated coal power generation by 2030...
