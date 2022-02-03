World / Europe

It’s time to open Sweden up again, premier says

Infection rates to remain high but ‘the worst consequences are now behind us’

03 February 2022 - 16:38 Reuters
Magdalena Andersson. Picture: ERIK SIMANDER/TT NEWS/REUTERS

Sweden will lift pandemic restrictions next week despite record levels of infections as it banks on booster shots and high rates of past Covid-19 infections to keep hospitalisation rates manageable.   

Current restrictions, which include bars and restaurants having to close early and a cap of 500 people on larger indoor venues, were extended last month until February 9.

“It’s time to open Sweden up again,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference. “Looking ahead, infection rates will remain high for a while longer, but as far as we can judge, the worst consequences of the contagion are now behind us.”

Fuelled by the more contagious Omicron variant, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records over the past month that has strained the health-care system, though to a lesser extent than in previous waves.

Sweden stood out early in the pandemic by spurning lockdowns, mainly relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene, though somewhat tighter restrictions were gradually adopted in successive waves.

It has seen deaths per capita run much higher than in its Nordic neighbours but lower than most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Some recommendations, such as getting vaccinated and isolating at home when sick, will remain in place and they will be more restrictive for the unvaccinated, health minister Lena Hallengren told the news conference.

Amid increasing evidence that Omicron results in less severe disease than previous variants, she added that the health agency will also propose that the virus no longer be designated a threat to society, though it would still be closely monitored.

Reuters

New Swedish prime minister resigns on first day in job

Magdalena Andersson resigned after her coalition partner quit the government and her budget failed to pass
2 months ago

Sweden’s first female prime minister gets poisoned chalice

Magdalena Andersson faces a fragmented legislature and her spending proposals look set to be dismissed
2 months ago

Sweden’s Stefan Lofven resigns, paving way for finance minister to take over

Lofven formally resigns in long-planned move with Magdalena Andersson expected to become Sweden's  first female leader
2 months ago
