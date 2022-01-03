World / Europe

Portugal’s Impresa media websites hit by hackers

Lapsus$, which claims it gained access to Impresa’s Amazon Web Services account, sent a phishing email to subscribers and tweeted from the newspaper’s verified account

03 January 2022 - 13:55 Catarina Demony
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Lisbon — The websites of one of Portugal's biggest newspapers and of a major broadcaster, both owned by the country’s largest media conglomerate Impresa, were down on Monday after being hit by a hacker attack over the weekend.

Expresso newspaper and SIC TV station both said they reported the incident to the criminal investigation police agency PJ and the National Cybersecurity Centre (CNCS) and would file a complaint.

The alleged hackers, calling themselves Lapsus$ Group, published a message on the websites saying internal data would be leaked if the media group failed to pay a ransom. The message included email and Telegram contact info.

The group did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Lapsus$, which claims that it gained access to Impresa’s Amazon Web Services account, also sent a phishing email to Expresso subscribers and tweeted from the newspaper’s verified Twitter account.

The same group allegedly hacked Brazil’s health ministry website last month, taking several systems down, including one with information about the national immunisation programme and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates.

CNCS’s coordinator, Lino Santos, told Observador newspaper it was the first time the group launched an attack in the country.

Websites of Expresso and SIC are have been offline since Sunday, with the pages showing a message saying they are “temporarily unavailable” after the attack and would return “as soon as possible”.

In the meantime, both media organisations are publishing news stories on their social media channels. They described it as an “unprecedented attack on press freedom in the digital age”.

Reuters

Cybercrime: the dark side of Black Friday

Humans are still the weakest link for criminals lurking in cyberspace — but those doing the selling have a responsibility too
News & Fox
1 month ago

Prosus-backed Skillsoft buys out online platform Codecademy for R8.3bn

The deal will cause the two companies to join forces to offer web-based education to nearly 90-million learners
Companies
1 week ago

Venture investor Bess part of ultrarich living out their space fantasies

Mogul is one of six passengers who will be soaring to the fringes of outer space on Saturday on a Blue Origin craft
News
3 weeks ago
