Prosus-backed Skillsoft buys out online platform Codecademy for R8.3bn The deal will cause the two companies to join forces to offer web-based education to nearly 90-million learners

Prosus-backed Skillsoft, a corporate education specialist, has bought out online learning platform Codecademy for R8.3bn, putting another piece in place for the group’s plan to become one of the world’s largest education technology (edtech) players.

Prosus first invested in Codecademy in 2016 through its venture capital arm, and is the largest shareholder in Skillsoft. ..