World / Europe

German gas industry wants funding for ‘turquoise’ hydrogen

08 December 2021 - 17:55 Vera Eckert
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/ SEBASTIEN DECORET

Frankfurt — Germany’s natural gas lobby on Wednesday called for €800m in sponsorship to build plants to turn natural gas into hydrogen and split off the polluting carbon, in a test of the new government’s climate pledges.     

The government, which was sworn in on Wednesday, has presented radical plans to step up climate protection efforts, raising questions whether they can be achieved in practice.

The government’s energy goals demand alternatives to fossil fuels and leave the door open for new technologies — such as a process to produce “turquoise” hydrogen — that can avoid carbon emissions.

Turquoise hydrogen is produced by methane pyrolysis, a technology that is in its infancy but promising, according to some industry players, including Wintershall Dea, which works on pyrolysis with gas grid firm VNG, majority owned by EnBW, and British firm Hiiroc, based in Hull.

The process breaks down methane in natural gas into a gaseous hydrogen inside a vacuum to obtain solid carbon, which can be used, for example, by pigment or tyre manufacturers.

“The potential of turquoise hydrogen has not been sufficiently used in the past,” Timm Kehler, chair of the Zukunft Gas lobby, told a virtual media conference.

“The coalition’s open approach brings new possibilities,” he said, referring to the new government in which the Green Party is a member.

The pyrolysis method for hydrogen production sits alongside plans for electrolysis plants to produce “green” hydrogen, made by splitting water molecules with zero-carbon wind, solar or biomass power.

The government wants 10GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030.

Kehler said the €800m could help to build enough capacity to produce 90 terawatt hours (TWh) per annum of turquoise hydrogen and could be raised partly from revenue the government collects from issuing mandatory carbon emissions permits.

The government’s target of 10GW of electrolysis would only yield 40TWh per year, he said.

But some environmental lobbies seeking to promote a faster and more far-reaching shift away from fossil fuels via zero-carbon electricity view initiatives to repurpose gas infrastructure for hydrogen merely as the fossil industry’s attempt to ensure its survival.

Legal charity Client Earth has warned the Berlin government should not “segue into a 20-year affair with another fossil fuel”.

Reuters

BP plans hydrogen facility in northeast England

Company to build a green hydrogen facility in Teesside that could start producing the gas by 2025 as it transitions towards cleaner sources of energy
News
1 week ago

VUMA NGCOBO: How SA can avoid repeating the missed opportunity of the Joule

The story SA’s electric vehicle highlights the failure of the country to take a long-term view
Opinion
6 days ago

PPC sets 2050 net-zero emissions target

PPC, and other SA industrial firms, are under much pressure to reduce emissions in the world’s 12th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AU calls for urgent lifting of travel bans ...
World / Africa
2.
Global outrage after Myanmar military court jails ...
World / Asia
3.
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for stoking ...
World / Asia
4.
Suspected killer of Jamal Khashoggi held after ...
World
5.
How companies can retain workers during the great ...
World

Related Articles

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Nothing is lighter than air

Opinion / Columnists

Italy’s Snam acquires stake in Algerian gas pipelines

Companies / Energy

SHIRLEY WEBBER: Africa’s growth a challenge and opportunity amid energy ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.