Companies / Industrials

PPC sets 2050 net-zero emissions target

PPC, and other SA industrial firms, are under much pressure to reduce emissions in the world’s 12th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases

29 November 2021 - 11:23 Antony Sguazzin
PPC Ltd., the biggest South African cement maker, has set a target of attaining net zero emissions by 2050. Picture: BLOOMBERG
PPC Ltd., the biggest South African cement maker, has set a target of attaining net zero emissions by 2050. Picture: BLOOMBERG

PPC, the biggest SA cement maker, has set a target of attaining  net zero emissions by 2050.

The company aims to cut emissions 10% by 2025 and 27% by 2030, it said in its inaugural climate change report on Monday. PPC produces a total of 11.6-million tonnes of cement a year in SA, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The CO2 challenges for cement are significant,” PPC said in the report. “Within Sub-Saharan Africa, the industry’s ability to decarbonise is inhibited by the lack of viable options to reduce emissions, the lack of consumer willingness to pay for greener products, and the lack of standards, testing and track records of new products.”

PPC, and other SA industrial companies, are under increasing pressure to reduce emissions in a country that is the world’s 12th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases. Across Africa cement accounts for 32% of emissions of the climate-warming gases from manufacturing, according to McKinsey.

PPC aims to spend R664m by 2025 cutting its emissions to 680kg of CO2 per tonne of “cementitious product” from 750kg now. By 2030 the aim is to reduce that to 550kg at a cost that is yet to be determined. 

In addition to exploring the use of waste from the production process to produce energy, PPC is seeking to build renewable energy plants or acquire green power in SA, Zimbabwe and Rwanda, it said. 

The company, which says its own plants are already having to deal with climate change in the form of increased rainfall and temperatures in some areas, expects to benefit from a boom in renewable energy and hydrogen infrastructure over coming decades. Cement will be needed for those plants, it said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg 

WATCH: Has PPC laid a solid foundation for growth?

Business Day TV spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen about the cement producer’s interim results
Companies
5 days ago

Upbeat PPC is looking forward, having found firmer footing

Improved cash generation has helped the cement maker settle a further R309m in debt
Companies
6 days ago

Localisation isn’t a silver bullet for SA’s woes, says report

Paper by the Centre for Development and Enterprise argues that government’s localisation drive will raise costs and reduce SA’s competitiveness
Economy
1 week ago

Shareholders slow to buy into sustainability

Analysts concerned climate talks did too little to help as investors put returns first
Companies
3 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mergence rates Standard Bank a screaming buy
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Implats makes R43bn buyout offer for RBPlat
Companies / Mining
3.
HSBC snags Deutsche’s Muneer Ismail to run its SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
How MultiChoice aims to stave off threat by ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
How CNA came back from the brink
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.