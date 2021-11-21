Protests against Covid-19 restrictions spread in Europe

Brussels — Protest against restrictions imposed by governments in Europe in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic spread to Brussels on Sunday, police said.

Unrest is on the rise in Europe, where governments are tightening restrictions amid a fourth wave and increasingly targeting the unvaccinated. At the weekend, protesters took to the streets in Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands. Violence broke out in places, with protesters pelting police with stones and fireworks.

On Sunday, about 35,000 people marched in Brussels. Confrontations between demonstrators and police saw protesters throwing smoke bombs and fireworks at police, the newspaper Le Soir reported.

Belgium had tightened its coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, mandating wider use of masks and enforcing work from home, as cases rise in the country’s fourth Covid-19 wave.