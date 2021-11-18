National / Health Government extends Covid-19 jab incentive scheme to over-50s B L Premium

The government’s offer of a R100 grocery voucher to the over-60s when they get their first Covid-19 jab has had such a lukewarm response that the incentive scheme is being expanded to the those aged over 50.

The government is pushing hard to increase vaccine coverage among older people before the next surge in cases, as age is the single biggest risk factor for severe Covid-19. More than 80% of SA’s Covid-19 deaths have occurred in people aged 60 or older, according to the health department. ..