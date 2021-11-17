National / Health Fourth Covid wave likely to be less severe, modellers say B L Premium

SA’s fourth wave of coronavirus infections is likely to see fewer hospital admissions and deaths than previous surges, thanks to increasing vaccine coverage and the large proportion of the population that has already been infected, according to the latest modelling report from a consortium of experts advising the government.

SA has experienced one of the world’s worst death tolls from Covid-19, with each of its three waves more devastating than the last. Several provinces saw hospital capacity breached when cases peaked during previous waves, with some private facilities going as far as airlifting patients to ensure they received care...