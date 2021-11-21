Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Red light flashes over joblessness amid interest rate hike Spikes in petrol and power prices are hitting consumers hard B L Premium

Last week’s interest rate increase of 25 basis points should serve as a flashing warning light.

The effects of surging global inflation arrived on our shores with a major jolt through the R1.21/l hike in the petrol price early this month, taking it to a record high. Combined with the jarring 15% hike in electricity prices this year, consumers are being hit hard...