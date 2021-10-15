World / Europe

Attacker stabs British MP multiple times in church

Man arrested after MP David Amess was stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents at a Methodist Church

15 October 2021 - 15:52 William Schomberg and Kylie MacLellan
British MP David Amess attends a prime minister's questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain, in this January 15 2020 file photo. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS/JESSICA TAYLOR
British MP David Amess attends a prime minister's questions session in the House of Commons in London, Britain, in this January 15 2020 file photo. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS/JESSICA TAYLOR

London — A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed several times in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at about midday at a meeting at a Methodist Church.

Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing.

Amess’s office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.

“He was stabbed several times,” John Lamb, a local councillor at the scene, told Reuters. “We’re not sure how serious it is but it’s not looking good.”

Amess’s condition was unclear.

“Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff,” said the leader of the opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer.

Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

His website lists his main interests are “animal welfare and pro-life issues.”

The stabbing at Amess’s meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour’s Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

Reuters

