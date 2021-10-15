WATCH: The week in perspective

Companies

Business Day’s Michael Avery speaks to Nesan Nair, Raymond Parsons and Isaah Mhlanga

15 October 2021 - 15:51 Busines Day TV
A US Postal Service worker pushes a mail bin outside a post office in Royal Oak, Michigan, US. File picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK.
Three major global problems have dominated headlines and weighed on markets.

First, supply-chain snarls are straining everything from US Postal Service delivery to the availability of some types of breakfast cereal. Second, a chip shortage is slowing production of GM trucks, gaming consoles and lots more. Third, a surge in ransomware cyberattacks has disrupted a large variety of organisations, including beef suppliers and big governments.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for 2021 global economic growth this week but raised SA’s outlook. To put things into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Nesan Nair, senior portfolio manager at Sasfin Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes.

